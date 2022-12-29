Will the luck of the draw favour the Newcastle Knights in 2023?

THE Newcastle Knights will literally be flying into the unknown at the start of next season, but it's probably better than returning to a long-time graveyard.
Newcastle are set to kick off their 2023 campaign by playing the Warriors in New Zealand, but the game has been scheduled for Wellington's Sky Stadium, as opposed to the home team's traditional Auckland base at Mt Smart Stadium.
The Knights have never played at the "Cake Tin", which has a reputation for howling winds that can leave players of any code traumatised.
But at least they will run out on Friday, March 3, with a clean slate, unencumbered by the ghosts of previous defeats. That's more than can be said of Mt Smart, which has been a burial ground for Newcastle teams over the past 15 years.
The Knights last played at Mt Smart in 2019, when they celebrated a 36-18 victory.
But that result was an outlier - one of only two Newcastle successes at Mt Smart in their past 14 trips across the Tasman. Moreover, while the Warriors are still expected to receive parochial support in Wellington, their record in New Zealand's capital city is less than formidable - three wins from 10 starts.
All things considered, playing in Wellington seems like a favourable outcome for the Knights.
The Newcastle Herald has run an eye over the rest of their draw and identified a number of key points.
Each team in the NRL will play eight sides once, and eight rivals twice over the course of the regular season.
Of the eight opponents the Knights will play home and away, only three featured in the finals last year - Penrith, Cronulla and Canberra.
They play wooden spooners Wests Tigers, Canterbury, the Warriors and Manly twice - none of whom finished higher than 11th on the ladder - as well as incoming franchise the Dolphins.
Among the eight teams they play once are the Roosters and South Sydney, both of whom will have to travel to McDonald Jones Stadium.
It's fair to imagine there were a few sighs of relief among the Knights after they avoided a trip to Melbourne's AAMI Park, where they have not won since 2015.
Mind you, given that Melbourne have now won 11 consecutive games against the Knights at all venues - including a 50-2 smash-up in Newcastle last season - it's going to take something special to exorcise this longstanding hoodoo.
The Knights have drawn Gold Coast and North Queensland once apiece next season, both away from home.
Newcastle are winless in their past seven starts against the Titans at CBus Super Stadium, and have lost nine of their past 10 games in Townsville.
Those records flip 180 degrees when the Titans and Cowboys visit Newcastle, where both have endured four successive defeats.
As well as Wellington, Newcastle will play another three games next season on what is effectively "neutral" turf.
They take on Manly at Glen Willow Oval, Mudgee, in round five, Cronulla in Coffs Harbour in round 12, and the Dolphins at Perth's Optus Stadium in round 23.
The Knights should have fond memories of Mudgee, where they thrashed St George Illawarra 45-12 in 2019.
The same cannot be said of Brookvale, where they have won only four times in 22 attempts, nor Shark Park, where they are winless in their past five starts.
Two ex-Knights with points to prove will be gunning for their old teammates in the opening two rounds.
First, Mitch Barnett will line up for his Warriors debut in Wellington, then David Klemmer will clash head on with the Saifiti twins and co when Wests Tigers host Newcastle at Leichhardt Oval in round two.
Barnett and Klemmer were both under contract to Newcastle next season and had been hoping to secure extended deals that would have allowed them to play out their careers with the club.
When it became obvious that was unlikely, they reluctantly decided to move on after securing long-term deals elsewhere.
There is little doubt the two fiery competitors will be highly motivated to remind the Knights of their ability.
The Knights would appear to have been blessed when it comes to their scheduling around the State of Origin series.
Newcastle host Manly the Sunday before Origin I, so in all likelihood the Sea Eagles will be without superstars Daly Cherry-Evans and Tom and Jake Trbjoevic.
Likewise, before Origin II they are at home against the Roosters, who could be depleted by the absence of James Tedesco, Angus Crichton, Daniel Tupou, Lindsay Collins and possibly Joseph Sua'ali'i.
In comparison, Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga would appear a certainty for the Queensland side, while the Saifitis both shape as NSW contenders.
Newcastle have a bye leading into Origin III.
The Knights play the Warriors twice in their first six games. Later in the season, they play the Bulldogs in round 18 and again in round 24.
The Knights have only one five-day turnaround, leading into their round-three home clash against the Dolphins. Their toughest travelling assignment would appear to be back-to-back games seven days apart in Canberra and Perth.
Warriors (a), Tigers (a), Dolphins (h), Raiders (h), Sea Eagles (a), Warriors (h), Panthers (h), Cowboys (a), Eels (a), bye, Titans (h), Sharks (a), Sea Eagles (h), bye, Broncos (a), Roosters (h), Panthers (a), Bulldogs (a), bye, Tigers (h), Storm (h), Raiders (a), Dolphins (a), Bulldogs (h), Rabbitohs (h) Sharks (h), Dragons (a).
