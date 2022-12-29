What changes on January 1: Welfare payments, childcare, COVID rules

A raft of new laws will kick into action on January 1.
And yes, they will affect you.
From savings on childcare and early education, to welfare payments, medicines and help for homeowners looking to downsize ... there are changes aplenty.
The maximum cost of a Pharmaceutical Benefit Scheme (PBS) prescription for general patients will fall from $42.50 to $30 on the first day of the year.
The government says the change will "help ease cost-of-living pressures for Australians" as inflation continues its upwards spiral.
It is the first time in 75 years the general co-payment under the PBS has dropped.
It's expected one million Aussies on Centrelink payments will get a cash boost in the new year, with payments rising by $20 a week - a 6 per cent increase.
Youth Allowance will rise by between $19.10 and $41.40 per fortnight
Austudy will increase between $32.40 and $41.40 a fortnight.
Disability support pensioners aged under 21 and without children will also pocket between $27.40 and $40.70 a fortnight, and the ABSTUDY, isolated children assistance, mobility allowance, double orphan pension, carer allowance and pharmaceutical allowance will also all increase in 2023.
Other payments to rise include carer payments, the mobility allowance and the payments to single parents.
In June, the NSW (and Victorian) government announced a $9 billion overhaul of early education. The first change will be a $2500 subsidy for children in three and four-year-old kinder, which starts at the first term of the school year.
The federal government's $5.4 billion-per-year childcare plan does not start until July, when further subsidies will be available for households on a combined incomes of up to $530,000.
In the new year, there will be a crackdown on the types of inducements - incentives offered by providers in order to attract enrolments - which will be allowed.
From January 1, inducements that are financial or not directly associated with the quality or provision of education or care services will be banned. Under the new rules, things like cash or vouchers, iPads, tablets or other electronic devices and other gifts will be banned.
Organisations and businesses that do not comply with the Child Safe Standards will face not just additional inspections but stronger penalties in 2023.
Schools, hospitals, mental health services, youth organisations such as Scouts or Girl Guides, transport services specifically for children and religious bodies, including churches, are covered by the legislation.
There are major changes in the way it tackles Covid under the new 2023 coronavirus management plan.
From January 1, Medicare-funded PCR tests will require a referral from a medical practitioner or nurse.
However, state and territory-operated PCR clinics will still be able to take individuals without referrals, with the Federal Government extending the 50-50 funding arrangements for jurisdictions that want to continue as is.
Those at high risk will be prioritised for PCR tests, and the government will spend $2.8 million on the national plan for 2023.
Australians on welfare payments wanting to downsize their home will do so under a new assets test from January 1.
People who sell their principal place of residence and use any leftover profits for their new primary home, will only need to declare the remaining profits, Services Australia said.
From January 1 there will be set limits on what home care providers can charge for care and package management.
They won't be able to enforce exit charges, additional costs for third-party goods or services and package management charges in a month (except for the first month of care) where you do not receive services other than care management.
The changes are designed to help people compare prices between providers more easily.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has worked with the industry to update the national qualification framework.
The changes include five new certificates of competency and the phasing out of three old certificates of competency, which will no longer be issued.
There will be a new standard for medical fitness assessments for masters and crew of domestic commercial vessels, the incorporation of some existing exemptions, changes to supervisory definitions in order to clarify when a General Purpose Hand certificate of competency is required, and the introduction of changes to sea service for some certificates of competency.
There are some significant changes coming for golf lovers, with some rules changing globally.
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club and the United States Golf Association in November announced several changes to the Rules of Golf, which will come into effect globally on January 1.
They include new modifications for people with disability, with four new sub-rules for players with disability that allow an "approved person" to perform certain actions that would result in a penalty if performed by a non-approved person.
Hard copies of golfing rules will also no longer be printed, but will be available online.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
