Police out in force for new year

Police say they will launch a high-visibility operation across the state to ensure the community's safety during New Year's Eve celebrations.
General duties officers from multiple police districts will be joined by Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Police Transport Command, the Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Licensing Police, Mounted and Dog Command, Marine Area Command and PolAir for Operation New Year's Eve 2022.
Newcastle City Police District commander Superintendent Kylie Endemi said safety was her biggest priority on New Year's Eve.
"Everyone deserves to have a safe and enjoyable New Year's Eve, so local police will be out in force right across the city to look out for dangerous, criminal or antisocial behaviour," she said.
"If you're drinking, do not drive. Marked and unmarked police cars will be patrolling all major roads and back streets, so don't take the risk, because you will get caught."
She urged revellers to look after their friends.
"Make sure they get home safely and don't let them wander off alone."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
