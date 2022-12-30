Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Endangered Australian quolls given a second chance at survival in the Hunter

By Miklos Bolza
Updated December 30 2022 - 12:57pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ten endangered eastern quolls have been released into a NSW nature reserve. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

In a "globally significant moment" which gives a near-extinct species a second lease at survival, 10 eastern quolls have been released into a NSW nature reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.