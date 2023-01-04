Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Julie Robinson's Batman Bill

By Julie Robinson
January 4 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Simone De Peak

Alf stepped out into blinding shards of early afternoon light. A scrawny anxious-eyed kid of about eight materialised before him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.