Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

How Newcastle's Ray Baartz upstaged the late, great Pele

By Robert Dillon
Updated December 30 2022 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PLAYERS who upstaged Pele during his illustrious career are few and far between, but Newcastle's Ray Baartz can claim to be one of them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.