The Lowedown: A-League finals race is a tight squeeze

Tis the season for making promises you can't quite keep, and I'm regretting the one I made in last week's column, to write exclusively about the A-League this time around.
It's not because I'm missing the hype of the World Cup, but the bemusement the A-League ladder provides.
Those who aspire to a competition so even that every team remains in contention for as long as possible must be on cloud nine right now.
If those well-to-do bounders from Melbourne City could rein their form in for a couple of weeks, nearly everyone in the competition could justifiably have premiership plate aspirations right now.
If the Jets happen to win against Sydney on New Year's Day, and results in the other two matches go their way, they will have jumped from 11th to the top three, on the back of six losses in nine games.
So in the space of five days they would have gone from dire straits (after six losses in seven games) to title contenders! Work that out.
For those who think I'm picking on the Jets, consider that Western Sydney Wanderers sit second currently with a grand total of eight goals in nine games, and a goal difference of plus-one.
Conversely, if Western United beat Brisbane they will jump from 11th into the top six, perhaps temporarily. Throw in the current poor form of traditional powerhouses Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC, both currently on 10 points, and you have a mess if you are analysing, or hope if you are a fan.
Things may well change quickly, and a January transfer window may prove to be very important, particularly for those with deep pockets.
But my question is, is the closeness of the competition a sign of an ultra-intense league, or middle-of-the-road mediocrity?
Across the globe there is a narrowing of the fitness gap, and technical understanding, but the big teams have an advantage in individual quality at the top end of the rosters, and squad depth at the other end.
Do we still have the individual quality to attract and excite people enough to come to games?
Cast your mind back to Sydney's championship team of four or five years ago with a stellar Milos Ninkovic, Bobo's 20-plus goals and Polish import Adrian Mierzejewski's all-round quality.
Archie Thompson, plus Fred from Victory's halcyon days, Nick Carle and Joel Griffiths for the Jets. Is it still as attractive?
Perhaps I underestimate City's front three. Matthew Leckie is a fine player, Jamie Maclaren a gun penalty-box striker, and Andrew Nabbout a powerful winger, but to me they are a running rather than cunning strike force.
City's quality and depth should ensure another minor premiership, but perhaps the most telling fact is that their most creative and clever footballer, Marco Tillio, will get limited game time, behind the big three in terms of strength and athleticism.
Will we unveil a big difference-maker post-January? Will a coach, educated from a fairly narrow curriculum, break free from the mould that encapsulates most teams, and find a season-changing approach, or will the yo-yo results continue until April/May?
I am hoping for more clarity, individual quality, and an out-and-out star to appear. Is that asking too much? Or will discipline, resilience, and pragmatism prevail? The good news, I guess, is that right now the options appear endless, and you can decide if that's a good or bad thing.
Happy New Year to all.
