Robert Campbell - also known as Alex - was last seen on seen on Alexandra Avenue, Rutherford, about 10.30am Christmas Day.
Police were notified after the 15 year-old did not return home and could not be contacted, and officers attached to the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have been undertaking inquiries to find him, including a public appeal for anyone with information as to his whereabouts to come forward.
Robert is is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 165-175cm tall, of thin build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. His family and police have expressed concern for his welfare.
He is known to frequent the Rutherford, Tenambit, Muswellbrook, Singleton, and Campbelltown areas and anyone who has information that could lead to finding him have been urged to come forward to police.
Meanwhile, in a separate missing persons case, police in the Karuah area are searching for 13-year-old Patrice O'Keefe, who was last seen in the local area around 10am Tuesday.
Patrice is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build with long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black singlet top and blue/orange pants.
Inquiries have established that she may have been in the Newcastle area about 11pm Thursday night.
Anyone with information has been urged to call Raymond Terrace Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
