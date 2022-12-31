Hope - and trepidation - in a new year

The pandemic remains but it is weakening. The World Health Organisation is optimistic that it can lift its "emergency" designation in 2023. The organisation hopes to be able to say in the coming year that "this is not a pandemic anymore," the WHO's head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said two weeks ago. Who would have thought that that would be possible in March, 2020, when catching this new virus seemed almost a death sentence.