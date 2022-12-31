Hope - and trepidation - in a new year

The turn of the year is always the time to look forward rather than back. We like to live in hope and not despair. And there are some things to hope for in 2023.
Firstly, economists expect inflation to moderate. We had the acceleration of global price rises prompted by the pandemic and its disruption of supply chains, plus the effects of the war in Ukraine on oil and gas prices. But we are learning to live without depending on Russia and the pandemic is on the wane. China has opened its borders and that indicates that its government wants the economy to start moving faster again.
Slowing inflation, though, is a double-edged sword. It slows because the economy gets slacker - and weakened demand means rising unemployment. But, looking on the bright side (as we should at the start of a new year), Australia may well emerge from all this turbulence without the economy going into an actual recession (where output declines).
The pandemic remains but it is weakening. The World Health Organisation is optimistic that it can lift its "emergency" designation in 2023. The organisation hopes to be able to say in the coming year that "this is not a pandemic anymore," the WHO's head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said two weeks ago. Who would have thought that that would be possible in March, 2020, when catching this new virus seemed almost a death sentence.
The amazing achievements of scientists must also give us hope that insurmountable problems can in fact be solved. And the global political outlet looks better than it might have a year ago. Australia is back within a broad alliance of nations which value democracy, and it is an alliance which is widening. Ukraine wants to join NATO. In July, the organisation invited Finland and Sweden to join.
Where once there was disarray, now there is unity. Australia, the US, Europe - even France - Japan and South Korea know where the threats are coming from and vow to counter them. But, let us not get carried away with optimism.
We still live in a very dangerous world. The unthinkable was thought in 2022, namely the use of nuclear weapons as Russia found its walk-over in Ukraine was actually a bruising series of retreats. And nuclear weapons are more dangerous now because of the instability between Russia and much of the rest of the world. Russia and Putin are under intense pressure. His worst nightmare, of more prosperous capitalist countries on his doorstep, is coming true.
On top of that, we are one year further down the track of inadequate action to head off catastrophic global warming. The United Nations' "Emissions Gap Report 2022" found that "the world must cut emissions by 45 per cent to avoid global catastrophe. Solutions to transform societies exist, but the time for collective, multilateral action is now."
Let that "now" happen in 2023.
