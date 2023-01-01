The release of the Howard government's cabinet papers from 2002 shows the Coalition's "tin ear" on reconciliation with the Indigenous community, most recently demonstrated by the Nationals' decision to oppose the Voice to Parliament, has a very long history.
While John Howard's refusal to make an apology to the Stolen Generations has been well-documented, his absolute rejection of any form of a treaty, or Makarrata, is less well-known.
The same is also true of his initial opposition to amending the preamble of the constitution to recognise first Australians and their custodianship of this country since time immemorial.
It seems inconceivable those same attitudes are still prevalent within the Coalition today and principled members of the National Party, such as Andrew Gee, feel they have to quit the party if they are to be true to their beliefs.
The cabinet papers show the Howard government's opposition to both the apology and the negotiation of a treaty was based on its rejection of the principle of self-determination for the Indigenous community.
It is no coincidence at the same time the government was opposing both the apology and any kind of treaty it was in the process of commissioning an inquiry into ATSIC, an Indigenous representative body with the authority to disburse more than $1 billion in public funds, that directly led to its being wound up in 2004.
While there is no doubt that, as the inquiry found, there was malfeasance and corruption within ATSIC, the jury is still out on whether or not it could have been reformed rather than abolished.
One of Australian political history's lesser-known ironies is that during the 2007 election campaign, when then- opposition leader Kevin Rudd was publicly committing to making an apology to the Stolen Generations, Mr Howard had a change of heart on the issue of recognition in the preamble to the constitution.
He promised that, if re-elected, he would hold a referendum on the proposed change within 18 months. "It would reflect my profound sentiment that Indigenous Australians should enjoy the full bounty that this country has to offer," he said.
Too little, too late. Mr Rudd won the election and delivered the historic apology on February 13, 2008. And, strangely enough, the sky did not fall in.
That alone was enough to show the adversarial approach the Howard government had adopted in dealing with social problems in remote Indigenous communities, and its rejection of the internationally endorsed principle that First Nations peoples should have a say in the management of their own affairs - self determination - was badly outdated.
This failure to recognise changing community sentiment was repeated by Malcolm Turnbull who, in response to the Uluru Statement From The Heart, said he did not think it would be wise to hold a referendum on the Voice as it might not pass.
Australians are more progressive and enlightened than many in the LNP realise. While ever they don't get that they are destined to remain in opposition.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.