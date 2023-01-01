Newcastle Herald
Teenage boy glassed at Dudley on New Year's Eve - three teenagers charged, police say

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated January 1 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
Teenage boy in coma after glassing at Dudley, three charged

Three teenagers have been charged over the glassing of a 16-year-old boy at Dudley just after midnight on New Year's Day.

