Two off-duty police officers caught drink driving on Central Coast

Two off-duty police officers were caught allegedly drink driving in separate stops on the Central Coast over the New Year long-weekend.
A female senior constable was charged with mid-range drink driving after she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.09 following a stop on Virginia Road at Hamlyn Terrace on Saturday afternoon.
The 46-year-old, who is attached to a specialist command, will face Wyong Local Court on January 23.
NSW Police said in a statement on Monday that her license has been suspended and her "employment status is under review".
It came after a male senior constable from Sydney's North West Metropolitan Region was stopped for a random breath test on Ocean View Drive at Wamberal on Friday night.
The 44-year-old returned a positive result and later recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.078.
He was fined and his license has been suspended.
NSW Police said in a statement his employment status was also "under review".
