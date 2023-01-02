THE Social Security Act and Social Security (Amendments) Act each contain over 1000 sections, most of which are designed to deny people payments, and many of which are in contradiction to other legislation. Lottery wins, insurance payments and inheritances, when paid in more than one payment, are not classified as income by the Australian Taxation office, but they are by Centrelink. Further, Centrelink uses income averaging to calculate a fortnightly "income" amount over a 12 month period, a practice which was found to be illegal in the Robodebt court cases. The legal age for voting is 18, but Centrelink expects parents to support their children until they are 22. That is, of course, unless the parent is receiving a carer's payment for a disabled child, in which case Centrelink considers the child an adult at age 16, and the carer's payment is cancelled. Carers for disabled people are paid about $400 a week to care for people with disabilities, about $10 an hour. Taxation law considers each partner in a relationship to be financially independent, as it should be. However Centrelink considers that if one person in the relationship is working, the benefits of the other partner are reduced or cancelled. MPs elected prior to 2004 are able to collect a hefty pension for life, and still work full-time in high paying jobs, but Centrelink cancels payments to aged pensioners if they dare to get a job.

