Hunter leads the pack as the Herald's John Lewis picks his 2022 wines of the year

The $350-a-bottle Brokenwood 2019 Graveyard Vineyard Shiraz scored 96 in the 2022 Wine Companion, recently won the top MMM ranking in the Huon Hooke-Bob Campbell Real Review online wine site and I have awarded it my Newcastle Herald 2022 Wine of the Year, red of the year and shiraz of the year. Available at brokenwood.com.au and the Pokolbin cellar door, it's a sublime Hunter shiraz with 13.5 per cent alcohol, garnet hues and forest floor scents. Intense blackcurrant flavour zips onto front palate, the middle palate shows plum, bramble jelly, spice, coffee cream chocolate and supple vanillin oak and the finish has spearminty tannins. Great with cherry-glazed roast duck and will age handsomely over 18 years.