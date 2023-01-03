Newcastle Herald
Hunter leads the pack as the Herald's John Lewis picks his 2022 wines of the year

By John Lewis
January 4 2023 - 9:00am
Brokenwood's winning team, Lorrae St Vincent, Stuart Hordern, Kate Sturgesss, Iain Riggs and Emily Glover.

IN THE 2021 Halliday Wine Companion Awards the Brokenwood 2018 Graveyard Vineyard Hunter Valley Shiraz was judged wine of the year and shiraz of the year and now the 2019 version has claimed similar success.

