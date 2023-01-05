A TASTE of Southern California - or SoCal as it's known - has landed at Merewether Surfhouse.
The venue's lower-level cafe and pizza bar have transformed into one space and undergone a major makeover, opening in the lead-up to summer with an all-new food offering and fit-out to complement the beachside location.
"The whole space is different. It is a complete revamp," venue manager Megan Baird says.
Merewether Surfhouse Beach Bar takes in the entire lower level of the venue and offers double the capacity, with seating indoors and outdoors designed to soak up the ocean view.
"We thought it was definitely time to do something new in this space," she says. "We changed upstairs, we have redone the function spaces and so downstairs was ready for some love.
"The lower level was split in half before because we had the kitchen in the middle, so now the whole space is open to customers and the kitchen has been pushed out to the back."
The coastal-inspired renovation includes the addition of a pink marble bar with an extensive offering of beer, wine and spirits, and a takeaway counter to serve the coffee crowd on their walk along Merewether Beach.
Elsewhere, the space features booth seating and benches at the front overlooking the ocean through large openable windows that allow the sea breeze to flow in through summer and keep the elements out during the cooler months.
The Beach Bar is open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
"This is sticking with that family-friendly, beachy vibe but it has evolved into the SoCal style," she says. "We wanted to keep it family-friendly but also have a bit more of an option for people, too.
"We have the beach bar so you can come here and enjoy a cocktail, or if you want to bring the kids, or if you've come from the beach, or come on a date, we wanted to cater for everyone, so both for families and also making it more appealing with the bar."
SoCal-inspired food dominates the new menu with Mexican flavours and favourites, including vegan options.
Share plates include guacamole with red onion and tomato served with corn chips; sweet corn ribs with chilli butter, coriander, cashew cream pine nuts and lime; fresh prawn tostata with avocado, mango salsa and coriander; and ceviche with scallop, cherry tomato, cucumber, coriander, radish, jalapeo, spicy tiger milk dressing and plantain chips.
The taco menu has six options, including battered white fish, slaw, mango salsa and crumbled fresh white cheese; chipotle BBQ beef brisket, slaw, sour cream, coriander, pickled red onion and manchego cheese; or bbq tofu rib, slaw, grilled pineapple and cashew sour cream, all of which are available for $5 each during the daily special happy hour from 3pm to 5pm.
The menu also offers three burritos and a burrito bowl.
"Everyone knows what Mexican food is, like tacos and burritos, but this is more Southern Californian-style," she says. "It has a real beachside feel with lots of neutral tones and the pink marble, so it really has that beach feel with both the interiors and the food."
Cafe favourites such as fish and chips; club sandwich, burger and chips; and grilled salmon are also available.
And what pairs better with a taco than a margarita?
There are 10 margarita cocktails on the drinks list, including a classic marg with tequila, triple sec, agave and lime alongside their own flavour creations, such as blueberry and mint, and coconut.
"There are always three frozen margaritas on the menu and that revolves through our flavours but as well as that you also have the classics," she says. "We have favourites like passionfruit margaritas as well as apple and cinnamon, strawberry and lychee, and a jalapeno margarita which has a nice kick to it with some spice."
The margaritas are included in a daily special from 3pm to 5pm for $12, as well as a selection of spritz cocktails (Aperol; passionfruit; watermelon; or limoncello) also for $12.
