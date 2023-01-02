GARBAGE trucks have been burned as a consequence of problem waste like lithium-ion batteries exploding when crushed.
As a result, Lake Macquarie City Council (LMCC) has installed a new lithium-ion battery recycling drop-off point at the Awaba Community Recycling Centre.
Batteries that have been incorrectly placed in garbage bins or hidden in bulky waste piles pose a real risk to the community, council staff, garbage trucks and the environment, LMCC waste services manager Paul Collins said.
"Lithium-ion batteries can be dangerous, especially when exposed to heat or compression which can cause them to ignite," he said.
"When disposing of lithium-ion batteries, people should ensure they tape over the terminals and drop them off at an appropriate recycling collection point to protect themselves and each other."
More than 300 million batteries end up in landfill every year with the potential to contaminate groundwater.
Mayor Kay Fraser said it's important to recycle batteries responsibly.
"Portable devices like mobile phones, laptops and power tools are often gifted and replaced at this time of year, so it's a timely reminder that these items, and especially their batteries, should be recycled correctly when it's time for an upgrade," she said.
Other batteries can be dropped off at libraries, the Boolaroo Works Depot and Speers Point administration building.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
