ELTON John's first ever Newcastle concert at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday evening could quite possibly be the biggest ever rock show the city has hosted.
However, it's merely the beginning. This summer and autumn are shaping up to be massive seasons for live events across music, theatre, art and literature.
So get your calendar ready, there's plenty to pencil in.
Elton John (UK) January 8 & 10, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow: Not since the Newcastle Earthquake Relief Concert in 1990 has the home of the Knights and Jets hosted live music. We thought the Hunter had waved the Rocket Man goodbye in January 2020, but the Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour keeps rolling like Elton's elaborate wardrobe and hair.
Cosentino, January 19, Civic Theatre, Newcastle: World-renowned magician performs his new 90-minute greatest hits show.
Safe Sounds Festival, January 22, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West: Local anti-sexual violence group What Were You Wearing have organised a stellar all-Newcastle line-up featuring Well?, Cooks and Bakers, The Appointments, Slow Cinema, Camino Gold, Sitting Down and many more.
The Dead South (CAN), January 24, Bar On The Hill, Callaghan: Described as the "Mumford & Sons' evil twins" Canadian bluegrass band The Dead South infuse old-time banjo-plucking instrumentation with a modern attitude.
Ella Hooper, February 2, Lizotte's, Lambton: The Killing Heidi singer unveils her personal new album Small Town Temple.
Sunnyboys, February 4, NEX, Newcastle: This should be an emotional night as the Alone With You hit-makers perform their final show in Newcastle.
Jimmy Carr (UK), February 7, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow: The star of the UK's most streamed Netflix comedy special of 2021 is back.
Darren Hayes, February 8, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Broadmeadow: The Savage Garden singer returned to music in 2022 after 11 years.
Kitty Flanagan, February 10-11, Civic Theatre, Newcastle: A brand new show full of hard laughs, good times, handy hints and a catchy little tune about underpants.
Eric Bibb (USA), February 12, Lizotte's, Lambton: The folk-blues singer-songwriter swings by for a Bluesfest sideshow.
Everclear (USA), February 12, Cambridge Hotel: The post-grunge rockers return with a new single Year Of The Tiger.
Samantha Fish (USA), February 17, Lizotte's, Lambton: This first-time visitor is shaking up the US blues-rock world with style and pizzazz.
Newcastle Beer Fest, February 18, King Edward Park, The Hill: After a four-year break due to COVID, the all-independent ales will be flowing again.
Come From Away, February 18 to March 5, Civic Theatre: A musical about September 11, 2001, when USA air spaces suddenly closed.
Sting (UK) February 18, Bimbadgen, Pokolbin: Take every breath and turn on the red light because you'll get nothing but the hits when Sting brings his My Songs tour to A Day On The Green.
Unwritten Law (USA), February 23, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. The Californian punk band return with new album The Hum.
Richard Marx (USA), March 1, NEX, Newcastle: The Right Here Waiting and Hazard artist brings his soft-rock hits to town.
Newcastle Fringe Festival, March 9-19, various locations: Over 50 artist groups perform more than 120 shows.
Icehouse, Jon Stevens, Screaming Jets, March 10, Newcastle Foreshore: The Newcastle 500 Supercars concert returns to rev our engines.
Stella Donnelly, March 15, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West: The Fremantle indie-pop artist is back to tour her second album Lungs.
Wine Machine, March 18, Dalwood Estate, Dalwood: Hot Dub Time Machine, Lime Cordiale, Bliss N'Eso and more.
Helmet (USA), March 20, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle: The alt-metal legends will play their first Newcastle show in a decade.
Red Hot Summer Tour March 25, Roche Estate, Pokolbin: Catch Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika and Linda, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.
The Drop March 28, Empire Park, Bar Beach: Tones and I, Matt Corby, Dune Rats, Cub Sport and Gretta Ray.
The Party at The Spiegeltent, March 30-May 7, Civic Park, Newcastle: Strut & Fret returns to Newcastle with its extremely popular Spiegeltent risque cabaret program, featuring The Party, and the Maho Magic Bar, with more than 40 shows scheduled.
Newcastle Writers Festival, March 31-April 2, various locations in Newcastle: More than 100 artists celebrate the 10th edition, with talks, lectures and performance.
Rod Stewart (UK) & Cyndi Lauper (USA) April 1, Roche Estate, Pokolbin: Two music legends on one memorable bill.
Meg Mac, April 16, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West: After a previous sell-out show, Mac is back to support album No.3 Matter Of Time.
The Gum Ball, April 21-23, Dashville at Lower Belford: This year features arguably Gum Ball's best line-up with grunge legends Mudhoney (USA), Something For Kate frontman Paul Dempsey, heartland rockers The Sheepdogs (CAN) and many more.
Hope Estate Beer and BBQ Festival, April 22-23. Beer and barbecued meat. What else could you want?
