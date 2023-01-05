That sort of thing, you get the picture. I wasn't really cut out for it, to be fair, and truth be told it's much more interesting to wander up and down Beaumont Street with a shine on than it is in a field full of cows. And people are a bit like livestock, I've noticed. There's a certain herd mentality that we all adhere to, especially on the drink, and it brings me a fair amount of amusement to think about and witness. I was in the Kent last Thursday, karaoke night, not doing much just drinking it in, observing the local wildlife, and this creature, a big mullet on him, got up and sang Horses. You might have seen him there yourself. I'd clocked him before he got up, a sort of ambling dazed look on his face, nothing to separate him from the rest of the crowd, but then he took the stage and was transfigured before us all; a vision resplendent. His voice wasn't great, but enough audacious confidence came through that for those present he might as well have been Daryl Braithwaite himself. Then came the moment. You know the one. The moment where everybody sings. It was like being in church, I swear, he was lifted off the floor in a radiant glow and the heavens were shining through and it wasn't the voice of a man anymore but the voices of us all combining and rising up through the sticky ceiling and connecting us to whatever connects us out there.

