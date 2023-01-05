Newcastle Herald
Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Shea Evans' Pigboy the Cowboy

By Shea Evans
January 5 2023 - 3:30pm
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Before I came here, which wasn't that long ago now, I suppose, I did a short stint as a farmhand on a cattle yard up north. I say a short stint because drinking on the job and leaving gates open is frowned upon in the cattle world. Farmers don't appreciate that sort of thing, as I've learned. Anyway, onwards and upwards. One rusty paddock gate doesn't close and a train door to the city opens, as they say. I'd just had enough of it, really. You can imagine the work. It's not so bad if you don't mind cow shit and fences. I have an allergic reaction to dried lucerne as well so that didn't help, and the farmer I was working for refused to believe that such a thing was even possible.

