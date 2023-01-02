THERE are concerns that co-captain Brandon O'Neill has suffered a major knee injury, but regardless of how long he is sidelined, there seems little chance of the Jets signing a replacement.
In his return match from a strained medial ligament, O'Neill was collected late in a crude challenge by Sydney fullback Rhyan Grant in stoppage time of the Sky Blues' 2-0 win at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Grant was given a yellow card as O'Neill was left prone on the ground. He recovered to play the final seconds but was distraught when being treated on the bench after full-time.
The Jets were awaiting a diagnosis on Monday.
It was hoped that it was an impact injury and resulting cork, rather than structural damage to the knee.
"It was a late challenge. I hope it was just a kick," coach Arthur Papas said after the game. "We will have to assess it and see."
It is the second knee injury in three weeks for O'Neill, who strained his medial ligament in the 1-0 loss to Brisbane at home on December 16.
He was expected to be sidelined for a month, but only missed two games.
"He might have come back early, but he ticked every box to get into that position," Papas said. "Brandon adds a lot on and off the field."
If the Jets' worst fears are realised and O'Neill is sidelined for an extended period, Papas has a few options.
Kosta Grozos, Angus Thurgate and Cal Timmins have been deployed at the base of midfield but are more comfortable further forward.
They could bring in an injury replacement but Papas said a permanent signing during the transfer window, which opens on January 10, would be "difficult".
The Jets are in the unique situation of having been bankrolled for the past two seasons by the owners of four rival clubs, who have incurred major losses.
Australian Professional Leagues hope to complete the sale of the Jets to an Australian consortium by the end of January. The A-League transfer window closes on February 8.
Asked if he would be in a position to strengthen the Jets squad, Papas said: "There is no clarity yet, but it does seem difficult at the moment. This time of year, a lot of managers are looking at where some of the gaps are. I don't think we are in a position to do that. That's OK, that is our circumstance."
The Jets are in equal sixth spot (eighth on for-and-against) but have only scored one goal in the past four games.
Papas said there were "signs of fatigue" in the lacklustre defeat to Sydney and flagged changes for the road trip to Macarthur on Sunday.
"It is the first time since the World Cup break that we will have a full week to prepare for a game," Papas said. "We have played five games in 21 days and the players haven't had a day off in 11 days.
"We have a full week, and that will give an opportunity for some to recover well and others to put their hand up for selection."
Teenage striker Archie Goodwin has been left out of the match-day squad for the past three games.
"If we are not scoring, he probably comes into prominence a bit more moving forward. He just has to train well," Papas said.
"Today was the most difficult day in terms of selecting a squad. It was the first time we had every single player available.
"Archie is integral to the squad. So are other players and I treat them all the same.
"He played in an intraclub game and it had a lot of the youth team in it eight or nine days ago. If you are going to play in the first team, you have to be outstanding in that match. He is working hard, but so are other players."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
