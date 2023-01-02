Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets sweat on Brandon O'Neill's knee injury

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated January 2 2023 - 9:25pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets co-captain suffered a knee injury in the 2-0 loss to Sydney FC on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil

THERE are concerns that co-captain Brandon O'Neill has suffered a major knee injury, but regardless of how long he is sidelined, there seems little chance of the Jets signing a replacement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.