Large grass fire burning at Boolarooo, firefighters on the scene

Firefighters were tasked to a large grass fire burning at Boolaroo Monday afternoon, where it was said flames were being fanned by strong easterly winds.
The blaze broke out around 12.45pm in inaccessible bushland near Milburn Circuit, a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade said in a statement, adding that to the time of the statement, no properties were under threat.
Crews from eight Fire and Rescue NSW trucks were being assisted by the Rural Fire Service and at least one aircraft, the spokesperson said.
The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.
Simon McCarthy
