Savings Finder helps NSW families improve cash flow, especially in the schooling years

NSW Government vouchers and rebates have helped Chris and Mandy Turner save money and allowed their daughters Chloe and Holly to take part in activities that would have otherwise been unaffordable. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Service NSW.

It's that time of year again, families are recuperating from the festive season, and already thinking about back to school preparations. It's expensive and can trigger some financial stress, at a time when most people should be enjoying the remainder of their holidays before the year really kicks off.

The Savings Finder program can help ease some of this pressure, with the mission to remind New South Wales residents about the available rebates and voucher initiatives from the NSW Government that families may be eligible for.

The NSW Government's cost of living program is one of the most comprehensive in Australia, and has savings which support everyone from retirees to children. Families have been well considered, with special attention paid to relieving some of the financial pressures on schooling years.

The $193 million Back to School NSW program is a game changer for families with school-aged children, providing a kick start to the year with $150 worth of vouchers for each child attending primary or secondary school in NSW in 2023.

The program works to boost the family budget, and also ensures students have access to the resources they need for a happy and successful 2023 school year.

School-related costs can be astronomical, and paired with out-of-hours childcare costs, household budgets are often stretched thin. The Before and After School Care Voucher program helps parents with the costs of care by providing $500 vouchers for children attending a registered provider, and is a huge weight off parents' shoulders.

With the current cost of living pressures, the rebates are making huge impacts on household budgets. Dubbo resident, Mandy Turner, booked an appointment with a Savings Specialist at Service NSW, which she credits with helping her family save money, and become more 'savvy' about what help is available.

"The start-up costs for your first child to go to school feels like you're burning a hole in your pocket straight up," said Mandy. "They need new shoes, new uniforms, and new supplies.



"The Back to School NSW Vouchers are really helpful with this. You can go to your local stationery store and get all their school supplies, and buy their school shoes with the vouchers too. It's really handy."

Chris and Mandy Turner discovered they could access a range of vouchers to help offset the cost of raising their young family. Picture supplied.

Mandy's family are big fans of the Active and Creative Kids vouchers, and she's grateful for the opportunities they've afforded her children, with her daughters participating in gymnastics and touch football.

"We've saved some money and the kids have been able to do some activities that they normally wouldn't do because of the Active Kids and Creative Kids Vouchers," said Mandy.

Mandy was pleasantly surprised at the high level of customer service she received from the Savings Specialist, and the ease of the entire process.

"It was really easy," Mandy said. "Our Savings Specialist suggested rebates based on our individual circumstances, and let us know how to access them.



"Then at the end they actually emailed us a file with all of the information, and the links so that we didn't have to try and navigate the website to find them ourselves. That was really beneficial."

The Savings Finder service has so far helped Australians save more than $7.2 billion, with over 4.3 million using the online tool.

Savings Specialist Jarrod works at the Bathurst NSW Service Centre, and feels grateful that he gets to help families improve their financial situations.

"I love being on the ground and helping mums and dads find ways to save their hard-earned money," Jarrod said.

"When the locals come in, I help them apply for rebates and vouchers they didn't even know existed.

"Being able to physically sit down and speak with customers one-on-one has never been so important, particularly at the moment with cost of living on the rise."

To book an appointment with a Savings Specialist, head to https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/savings-finder