Letters: Thanks for a New Year's Eve show to remember

Wow, what a night. Firstly it was wonderful to see so many families out and enjoying the waterfront with part of Wharf Road closed off to allow them freedom to move about. Then the incredible aerobatic pilots Paul Bennet and Glenn Graham showed us their skills entertaining us with breathtaking aerobatics that at times left me and - I would think others - wondering just how they were able to nose dive towards the water only to pull out at the last moment and fly along the harbour which looked like about a metre above the water. Absolutely amazing. Later we then saw one of them reappear in another aeroplane setting of fireworks from it like a giant sparkler high up in the air.