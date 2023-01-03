Letters: Thanks for a New Year's Eve show to remember

THE article in Saturday's Herald stated that the party for New Year's Eve was "set to reach lofty heights" and we were not disappointed ('New year's party set to reach lofty heights', Herald, 31/12).
Wow, what a night. Firstly it was wonderful to see so many families out and enjoying the waterfront with part of Wharf Road closed off to allow them freedom to move about. Then the incredible aerobatic pilots Paul Bennet and Glenn Graham showed us their skills entertaining us with breathtaking aerobatics that at times left me and - I would think others - wondering just how they were able to nose dive towards the water only to pull out at the last moment and fly along the harbour which looked like about a metre above the water. Absolutely amazing. Later we then saw one of them reappear in another aeroplane setting of fireworks from it like a giant sparkler high up in the air.
To those fortunate to live close to the harbour it was like having a grandstand seat to watch all the action. At 9pm we had a short but spectacular fireworks display from Foreshore Park. To the council and organisers of this event - congratulations. It was a wonderful conclusion to the year 2022.
AFTER a wonderful evening watching the fireworks on New Year's Eve, my family, including grandchildren, caught the tram back to Newcastle Interchange.
Unfortunately the overcrowding on the tram and behaviour of young, drunken louts who were abusive and aggressive with inappropriate language in front of the elderly and young families created a situation of fear for us. There was no staff at stations to supervise how many people got on board and to control what we were subjected to. I am horrified that as Novocastrians we are not protected in our own city. Keolis Downer needs to lift its game and look after us paying customers.
AS a gold member I have watched the Newcastle Jets (men's team) both soar and crash over the past 15 years. Our current team is the least attractive to watch. Perhaps Arthur Papas has set out the style of play to match the players' abilities. If this is true, it will drive supporters away from the game. His fixation with possession at all costs leaves the supporter watching the ball being passed backwards more often than forwards. It is no consolation for the supporters to hear AP bemoan the fact that we got nothing from a game despite having 60 per cent possession.
It appears that every club in the A-League now sets out their stall with a high press which results in the ball going from our keeper to our fullbacks back to our keeper in an ever decreasing area. Every club knows that the Jets team is under instruction to retain the ball at all cost. The result is, we lose possession in the wrong areas of the field and as a consequence are subjected to pressure on our goal.
Only Papas can answer the questions as to why our players will not break with pace when we do win possession in the middle of the park. The team is so slow making forward progress with the ball that all oppositions reorganise, getting 11 players back behind the ball.
You will never beat an opponent by retaining possession in your own half of the field. Papas needs to rethink his tactics or the board needs to look for a new coach.
GOOD riddance to 2022, it could not have happened quick enough. We are all faced with challenges, and how we handle those challenges determines our personal quality of life. Midway through the year I made the discovery of just how crap our health system is. After putting on a spectacular display of bringing down a hand sanitising machine in my local medical centre, I was diagnosed with Parkinsons, only to discover I have to wait until May 2023 before seeing a specialist.
Around the same time of the fall, I made the discovery that some churches think that certain principles do not apply to them. I was told by a leader in the local church I had been attending that I had hurt someone in the church. I asked who the person was so that I could discuss the matter with them, only to be greeted with stony silence. So much for the rule that every person has the right to face their accusers.
As a result of the church episode, after 70 years of regular attendance, I decided to walk right away, so I have not attended for at least six months. I have discovered that as far as churches are concerned, they are all talk and no action. One thing that will never happen, the church will never destroy my faith in the one that church is supposed to be all about - God. To all the readers, have a great year and keep sane.
I AM a baby boomer and can read, write, do mathematics in my head or on paper with a pen (or pencil). I can pick up a telephone and phone someone and actually speak to them. I can follow instructions and ask questions. I can communicate by speaking, smiling and even think for myself. I don't need gadgets to remind me to breathe or go for a walk (however the memory isn't as good as it was).
The reason workplaces don't have employees is they don't want us. They want a robot really. Ever thought of teaching children rather than programming them?
I COULD not agree more with the editorial ('Lib history of tin ear on recognition', Opinion, 2/1). The Liberal Party is destined for a long spell in opposition now that Australians have become more "progressive and enlightened".
This, by the way, answers the question by one confused reader as to the modern meaning of "woke" when vibes and feelings dominate facts and common sense. Unfortunately our children are now indoctrinated by this ideology from school to university right through to large corporations and the media so we just have to ride the wave until the inevitable catastrophe arrives.
Also, let's hope that some future government has the guts to embrace small nuclear reactors to solve the alleged climate crisis. No other fantastic solution will in my opinion.
I SUGGEST that people like Greg Hunt (Short Takes, 30/12) enrol in an Earth Science course. The current freezing temperatures in the north and cooler summers in the south are no fairy tale. It is basic refrigeration. Melting polar caps and glaciers take in heat.
At least 50 years ago climate scientists warned of weather extremes as a result of global warming. It is true that other non-human induced factors are at play however an oversized population is not helping. We don't need "growth".
NICE to hear the police compliment pubs and clubs for their behaviour over New Year ('More drug drivers caught than drink drivers in Christmas blitz', Herald, 2/1). Nice to hear something positive instead of the usual complaints from the vocal few.
WHERE have all of our really fast bowlers gone? Most of the latest ones trundle the ball down in the 140km/h range - that's a fast-medium. Where have the ones who terrorised the batsmen gone? Men like Thomo, Lee, Tait - all who were capable of bowling at 160km/h? Ironically Starc has recorded 160km/h but he generally bowls in the high 140s and occasionally hits 150km/h.
THE plight of those unfortunate animals closely brought me to tears ('Rescued pets recover', Herald, 2/3). My constant companion is my Miss Daisy, a lovely black cat, who shares my waking days (and sometimes nights). We often share serious conversations which a lot of mortals don't understand, but that is their responsibility because they don't seem to try and listen to cat talk or purrs. I'm sure after Damon Cronshaw's article there will be a lot of happy little animals who can look forward to being home-loved.
RE: 'Rescued Pets Recover' (Herald, 2/1). The question begs to be asked: why, after three months of these poor creatures living in such horrendous conditions, in such a public place, did it take so long for someone to act on their rescue? Congratulations and thank you to all the amazing people who saved and rehabilitated them.
IAN King (Short Takes, 2/1), the 'woke' ideology refers to support for unreliable power supply, loss of mining jobs, lower population, mythical wage gap between genders, pro abortion, anti Christian, pro trans movement where biological males compete in sports and share changerooms with women. The 'woke' can't define what a woman is.
JOHN Dickinson (Short Takes, 30/12) referring to the outside weekend rubbish at King Street McDonalds in Newcastle - I put forward my theory that security inside this establishment herd all the kids outside once they have been served their food at 3am. Young workers at Macca's usually clean up the area in a radius of 20 metres from ground zero before dawn from my years of observations.
WELL played womens Jets. Great win. Hope this inspires you to bigger and better results next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.