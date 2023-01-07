Margan Restaurant is hands-down the best farm to fork fine diner in the Hunter and a must-do on any visit. Andrew and Lisa Margan are the trailblazers who put Broke on the culinary map and their renowned hatted restaurant has just had a major reno. It's won a swag of culinary accolades and Margan's acclaimed wines have scored awards aplenty too. And if that's not enough, the views from the restaurant are as awesome as the five-course degustation. If you have time, book a guided tour of the one-acre kitchen garden, orchard, vineyard and winery followed by the five-course feast. Cellar door open daily 10am-5pm; restaurant lunch Fri-Sun, dinner Fri & Sat.