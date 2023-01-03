FREE from the constraints of a canvas, one of Australia's most acclaimed artists has been inspired with off-the-wall creativity.
Archibald Prize winner and eight-time finalist Wendy Sharpe has painted directly onto the walls of Lake Macquarie's Museum of Art and Culture, yapang, to create her exhibition A Dance to the Music of Time.
"I've taken works from over 20 years and they're in a continuous installation, where they become like one work," Ms Sharpe said.
"There is no absolutely specific story in it, it's up to you to create your own."
The striking and colourful works have taken eight weeks to create, featuring temporary paintings she has applied to the gallery's walls with splashes of blue poured from ceiling to floor to abstract depictions of the sculpture garden outside MAC yapang.
Ms Sharpe said the opportunity to paint onto the walls was a unique experience not just for viewers but for her as an artist.
"It's a one-off," she said.
"Being in a museum like this enables me to do special things like create this exciting experience, as opposed to just showing off individual works for someone to buy."
MAC yapang curator Courtney Wagner said it was exciting to feature such an esteemed artist during the venue's "blockbuster" summer season.
"Occurring in the holidays means the exhibition will be accessible to more visitors, which is so important given the ephemeral nature of the show," she said.
The exhibition is on display until January 29 alongside Affection: Papunya Tula Women's Art.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
