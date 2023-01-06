4 beds | 3 cars | 3 baths
Nestled on the penthouse level of 'Aventine', mere minutes from Newcastle's iconic harbour, world-class surf breaks, as well as dining and nightlife, this superb north-facing apartment is immersed in breathtaking views of all the city's jewels and stunning coastline.
Featuring two oversized living areas and four-bedroom, three-bathroom accommodation, along with a rare triple garage plus oversized storeroom the exceptional floorplan delivers as much freedom and space to live in as any large house.
Seamless integration to two terraces makes alfresco entertaining a breeze while providing a front row seat to all the action on the working port, as well as magical sunrises and sunsets, and the city lights that sparkle by night.
Your favourite spot may be the master ensuite with a view.
There's a study area to give you the flexibility to work from home, or you may like to start your day with a swim in Aventine's pool and spa.
Finished to exacting standards with marble bathrooms, a granite kitchen and all the storage you will ever need or want, this mega-penthouse is in outstanding condition while also giving you the chance to refurbish and make it your own.
This is a unique opportunity to be only the second custodian of this incomparable penthouse apartment.
https://youtu.be/f0yX6W4qiqQ
