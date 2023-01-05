Similar to Fly Point, it is important to snorkel at this site around the top of the high tide. One of the most popular areas for snorkelling is in the shallows heading from the dirt carpark around towards Little Beach. In the shallows you will often see blue gropers and the pretty coloured crimson banded wrasse whilst if you look in amongst the rocky crevices you might be fortunate enough to see a wobbegong shark.