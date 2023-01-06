3 beds | 2 cars | 2 baths
You will feel totally immersed in the 180 degree harbour view on inspection of this brand new, north facing, luxury, 3 bedroom apartment.
Those are comments echoed by agent and auctioneer Anthony Merlo on his new harbour reserve listing.
"There is no substitute for direct harbour reserve," he said.
"You could compare it to having direct beach or lake frontage like John Parade in Merewether or Dilkera Avenue in Lake Macquarie.
"Elevated panoramic views are beautiful, but nothing surpasses the closeness of water, whether ocean, harbour, river or lake."
Located in the recently completed "Huntington" apartment building this 157m2 apartment features a private party size 13m long balcony seamlessly accessed from a light-filled and very spacious oak timber-floored living and dining area.
An impressive kitchen offering fully integrated Miele appliances and refrigeration is complemented by textured stone bench tops and splashbacks, all accentuated with back lighting.
All this and the impressive bathroom finishes combine to deliver a luxurious and bespoke apartment.
The master bedroom also offers north facing harbour views, a large walk-in robe, double basin, large shower and bath.
Another unique feature of this property is there are only two apartments accessed from the lift making it very private.
"Ducted air-conditioning, large well equipped laundry, double car accommodation and secured storeroom combine to deliver a very desirable place to call home," Mr Merlo said.
"Those searching for a special apartment are sure to be impressed as this property will suit the discerning harbour apartment buyer.
"There has already been keen interest from owners in nearby apartment buildings looking to upgrade.
"Rarely are apartments auctioned but this one is particularly special and deserves that marketing platform to give all a fair opportunity to purchase on the day."
Extended settlement terms can be arranged and he predicted an exciting auction on Saturday, February 4 starting at 10.20am.
