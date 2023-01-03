Father dies saving teenage daughter from a ocean rip

A man has died after his teenage daughter became caught in a rip off a Mid North Coast beach this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Back Beach at Black Head, about 25km north of Forster, around 3pm Tuesday after reports an unresponsive man had been pulled from the water.
Police have been told the 42-year-old man went into the water after his daughter became caught in a rip and was also caught in the strong currant.
A nearby surfer was able to take the girl to shore then returned, taking the man to the beach.
Members of the public performed CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived; however, the man could not be revived.
Officers attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District attended and have commenced inquiries into the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
