Jamie Heath has copped a few sledges about suffering an "old man's injury", but the former Sheffield Shield fast bowler reckons a torn calf muscle is a small price to pay for helping nurture the next generation of Belmont cricketers.
Heath debuted in Belmont's first-grade team 30 years ago, as a gangly 15-year-old, and now finds he has come full circle as a mentor to young tyros intent on following in his footsteps.
"I just think it's a bit disappointing that it seems like the number of guys playing first- and second-grade cricket into their 30s has dropped off ridiculously," Heath said.
"That's a real shame, because that experience helps the young kids with their learning curve."
Heath joked that he was delighted when 57-year-old batsman Tony Bristow joined Belmont this season "because now now I'm not the oldest bloke in the team".
The towering right-armer, who played six Shield matches for NSW between 1999 and 2002, was injured playing against Stockton during the second-last game before the Christmas break.
"I only had to bowl one over, late in the day, and I think I got three balls in before it felt like I got snipered in the right calf," he recalled.
He said it has gradually improved and, providing there is no recurrence at training this week, hopes to make himself available for Saturday's clash with Charlestown at Cahill Oval.
"I've done a little bit of physio and osteopath stuff, but really I've just been trying to rest it," he said.
"I've tried to ease my way back into it. But we'll be training this week and I'll have to bowl a few balls, so that'll be the big test."
** Newcastle produced a seven-wicket win over Greater Illawarra in round five of the Bradman Cup (under 16) representative tournament at Kahibah Oval on Wednesday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Illawarra were bowled all out for 142 in the 34th over with Newcastle's Jamie Dickson taking 4-28 off eight overs. Newcastle reached 3-146 in 37 overs.
** When the season resumes on Saturday after the annual Christmas break, a number of district clubs will have some shuffling to do to accommodate their NSW Country representatives.
Stockton will be the hardest hit, providing skipper Nick Foster, Logan Weston and Jeff Goninan for the Bush Blues. Aaron Bills (Wests), Pat Magann (Wallsend), Josh McTaggart (Waratah-Mayfield) and Josh Bennett (University) will also miss the second week of round nine of the district season.
The week-long Australian Country Championships get under way in Canberra on Friday week.
** Belmont will host Merewether at Miller Field, and Newcastle City will be at home against Wests at Learmonth Park, in the Gilmour Cup (over-35) semi-finals next Wednesday.
The T20 decider will be played at a venue to be confirmed on January 18.
** Former Wests import Chris McBride made a fleeting visit to Newcastle this week to catch up with his old Rosellas teammates.
McBride, who played in Wests' 2017-18 premiership campaign, has since represented Scotland in seven one-day internationals.
