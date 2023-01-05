Newcastle Herald
Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Tracey Dwyer's Ocean Sounds

By Tracey Dwyer
January 5 2023 - 3:30pm
Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Watching the ocean wash rhythmically upon the shore, Toby digs his toes deeper in the sand, refusing the urge to wade into the water. He envies them all: the surfers bobbing behind the break, the swimmers diving under the waves, and the children squealing as the foam washes over their toes. He wonders what it is like for them, to be touching the water without being overwhelmed by its chatter and shrieks.

