Toby has always heard the ocean. For him, the surprise was that everyone else did not. When he was eleven, his mother held a shell to his ear so he could listen to the waves but he only heard a hollow crashing sound. He told his mother it was too quiet to be the ocean. She sighed, disappointed, and his father scolded him for being difficult. Only Jen asked him - later, as they lay in the darkness of their shared room - what the ocean sounded like to him.