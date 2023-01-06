5 beds | 3 cars | 3 baths
Set on 2.5 acres with sweeping views, this palatial estate presents a rare opportunity for a family to indulge their passion for country-style living just half an hour from Newcastle's CBD and popular surf beaches.
Designed to maximise the north-easterly aspect and nature surrounds while entertaining with friends around the swimming pool, spa and entertaining areas, this property boasts an idyllic setting with commanding street appeal and grand proportions throughout.
Nestled beyond security gated access with beautifully sculptured, treelined drive is over 300sqm of internal space that flow seamlessly into several alfresco entertaining areas including poolside cabanas and a spa overlooking impeccable, park-like grounds.
Air conditioning, ceiling fans and a woodfire stove provide year-round comfort, while an upstairs parents retreat is positioned in a magical treetop-like setting complete with ensuite and walk-in robe.
With triple garage, workshop plus bathroom and screened area for gym or games, this large landholding offers scope for a second residence or guest accommodation.
This exclusive semi-rural enclave with views over Hunter Wetlands National Park is located only 90 minutes to Sydney, 35 minutes to Hunter Valley vineyards and 15 minutes to Green Hills Shopping.
