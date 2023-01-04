We need to trust the experts on COVID and visitors from China

If we learnt one thing from the pandemic, it is that dealing with a public health crisis is best done by listening to the advice from experts.
You may remember the way in which incredible beliefs somehow became credible in the minds of the credulous. Simple people came to believe daft things - and when we say simple people, we include some politicians in that, from then President Donald Trump down.
So we are uneasy about the government's decision to introduce compulsory COVID-19 testing for travellers arriving from China from Thursday. Anyone arriving from China will need proof of a negative result.
On the face of it, the measure (which follows similar decisions by the United States and some European and Asian countries) is sensible. Why take the risk, you might ask. The Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler, justified the decision as "out of an abundance of caution".
But the country's chief medical officer, Professor Paul Kelly, who became one of the most trusted voices at the height of the pandemic, disagrees.
Less than a week ago, he wrote to the Health Minister: "While I do not believe that there is a sufficient public health rationale for imposing restrictions on travellers from China or any other country with a high burden of COVID-19 cases at present, I recommend consideration be given to enhancing Australia's existing surveillance capabilities with a particular emphasis on international arrivals."
He said that he, New Zealand's public health officers and other state and territory chief health officers agreed that such a move was "disproportionate" to the risk.
He did not suggest doing nothing. Instead, he recommended more intense monitoring of signs of outbreaks of COVID by testing waste-water on incoming aircraft, for example.
He also recommended the "implementation of a program of voluntary sampling of incoming travellers on arrival.
Professor Kelly's rationale is that Australia's high vaccination rates mean that additional requirements on China are unnecessary.
As Canberra's Dr Nick Coatsworth (formerly of Canberra Hospital and once the country's deputy chief medical officer) Tweeted about the policy: "At some point an 'abundance of caution' becomes an 'excess of caution' or 'a silly application of caution'."
It may seem as though an abundance of caution has no cost - but it does.
The new government is trying to rebuild Australia's relationship with China. Any new relationship must depend on China knowing that it cannot push Australia around and Australia accepting that China has its own interests. There need to be rules which are accepted by both sides, even if they are unwritten.
It might have been wiser if the government had shown some independence from the United States by indicating to China that it would not be imposing the tough rules on Chinese visitors.
Australian businesses whose trade has suffered from Chinese punishment would have been grateful.
We do hope that the Albanese government hasn't just sought good headlines in the immediate future at the expense of the economy in the longer term.
We had enough of that under the previous government.
