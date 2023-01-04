Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Herald letters: How helping hand from strangers saved my day

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Thursday, January 5, 2023
January 5 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: How helping hand from strangers saved my day

I am a 77-year-old man who on Christmas Eve (early morning) was walking through Westfield Kotara when I stumbled and fell. In shock, bruised and bleeding I could not get to my feet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.