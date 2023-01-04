Letters: How helping hand from strangers saved my day

I am a 77-year-old man who on Christmas Eve (early morning) was walking through Westfield Kotara when I stumbled and fell. In shock, bruised and bleeding I could not get to my feet.
A young couple and their daughter were walking passed and the young lady rushed over to check on me.
After several questions she and her husband helped me up and onto a bench, very quickly she called the centre medical team, and on their arrival - a young man and women - she proceeded to bandage my knee and elbow.
With this done she handed me over to the medical team, but not before I asked if she was in fact a nurse, to which she replied, yes, then very quietly stepped back and walked away with her husband, just turning to give me a wave and a smile. To this young woman I will be eternally grateful.
The medical team took over and the young man was very quickly on the phone to his office, asking me all the relevant questions and calling for an ambulance.
The young lady held my hand and kept me calm and helped me call my wife. Two paramedics arrived and checked me out fully, eventually saying that they were happy for me to go home.
My son arrived to collect me and the young lady from Westfield even held my arm and walked me to the car.
This just proves to me that there are some wonderful, caring young people in the world.
To that lovely young stranger and the Westfield medical team I say thank you from the bottom of my heart for being so helpful and caring. And to Westfield Kotara I say keep up the good work.
IT doesn't seem all that long ago that Newcastle's east end residents had much greater cause to complain than present-day inhabitants.
In the past, people living in the area seemed to cope with noisy trains, shunting till late at night. Furthermore, they had to contend with noisy trams which ran well into the night. Add to this a coal-fired power station polluting the atmosphere.
Nowadays, we seem to have a plethora of constant complaints by some of its present-day residents, who incidentally have chosen to live in that very same area.
Perhaps they should simply count their blessings and get on with life in a virtual paradise.
THE odds are now stacked against the Hunter ever becoming a renewable energy hub
The report of the McIlwaine family installation of solar panels is a good news story, ('Demand for solar goes through the roof', Herald, 31/12).
If the McIlwaines wanted to go totally off grid and avoid future locked-in power price shocks, they should have bought a battery storage system as well. The reimbursement per kw/hr offered by power suppliers for inputs to the grid is now piffling.
At present, the Hunter supplies coal to many nations. The Hunter has an opportunity to replace coal, and become a renewable energy hub, producing and exporting wind turbines and solar panels. But there is a problem.
The US doesn't want a level playing field for renewable energy.
It is protecting its domestic renewable energy industry by imposing import duties on imported renewable products, such as EVs, turbines and panels. These duties are imposed on the products of western allies as well as its strategic competitors. In doing this Biden is doing a Trump, 'making America great again'.
The US is all but self-sufficient in fossil fuel energy, so this policy cannot be about the war in Ukraine.
It is all about isolating China and perpetuating American power.
The odds are now stacked against Australia or the Hunter ever becoming a renewable energy hub thanks to US trade policy.
The issue of global warming should transcend geopolitics.
If the US was serious about reducing global emissions, it should not be protecting its renewable energy sector. Instead, it should be encouraging free trade in renewables. This will incline China to switch to renewables sooner. China remains, by a large measure, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.
TO draw a parallel between the extinction of the thylacine and the likely extinction of the koala through our current actions is complete and utter rubbish.
The last time I checked there isn't a bounty offered on the extermination of the koala. Also the cuddly creature is not a threat to agriculture with its diet consisting of eucalypt leaves.
Our Indigenous friends previously dined on these animals and assume this is no longer the case. Accordingly, predators are now scarce and confined to a lucky dingo or raptor.
Koalas are known to suffer from chlamydia and blame for this cannot be placed at the feet of humans. In fact, steps are being taken to treat affected animals to limit the spread of infections to healthy specimens.
Finally, has the author been outside to notice the extent of reserves and national parks allocated to wildlife preservation? Didn't think so.
THE blame for the situation in Afghanistan must lay at the feet of the previous government. A government that was protected by the Americans and its allies, who assisted in establishing a defence force capable of defeating the Taliban, but when the USA and co decided to leave, and the Taliban moved to regain power, the previous government never lifted a finger to defend the country and the freedoms of its people.
Instead they fled the country like rats from a sinking ship, and handed the country to the Taliban on a platter.
Now the western world, led by the 'our way or the highway' self-righteous Americans and their followers are placing sanctions on the country which is only adding to the suffering and oppression of its people.
The rest of the world has to accept the Taliban as its government and assist them rather than punish them.
WE are all very aware of "backflips" by governments and politicians, but I am a tad surprised at the change in some journalists though.
I think back a few weeks to some being very wary of China and all things to do with it, indicating China couldn't be trusted and that Australia should have nothing to do with the Chinese.
Now it appears we shouldn't put them through the COVID testing that Australians have had to endure when travelling almost anywhere; including China.
Don't want to upset the Chinese, they say.
EVERYTHING is big in the bay at the moment - big cars, huge 4WDs, big boats, big jet skis, big chests, pumped-up arms that carry invisible watermelons under each armpit. It's interesting viewing for us timid locals, but as 'Miss Universe' said at our local the other day, "these big men with big things are compensating for something else."
STEVE Barnett's, (Short Takes , 31/12), joyful reminiscences of his glory days as an apprentice butcher warmed my heart, but at the same time was a bloody offal thing to read before breakfast.
JOHN Dickenson, (Short Takes, 30/12), McDonald's provide on-site bins for refuse, and the staff to monitor their boundaries, plus a bit more as well, but can't act as moderators for bad behaviour - activities that are not exclusive to Newcastle. They also don't have a monopoly on disposable packaging; plenty of other eateries want to avoid the washing up too. Perhaps John needs to grab himself a Happy Meal? It might make him, well, happier.
WHY can't people in a health fund be covered by payments made to the GP or other? This takes pressure from the government? Apparently this was what it was used for many years ago. There could then be a tax rebate. Also for example if doctors, even scripts, cost $2000 per financial year, that money is deducted from your income. It makes perfect sense to me.
I WENT to Newcastle Regional Library this week to access an Australian Standard. Library staff advised me that Newcastle Regional Library no longer has access to Australian Standards as the annual fees from SAI Global are "too expensive". City of Newcastle has funds to invest in fireworks and aerobatic displays. Surely as a self-proclaimed "smart city", Newcastle council should have funds to invest in education and knowledge.
GOOD question Ian King (Short Takes, 2/1) ... what does this word "woke" mean? As far as our right-leaning correspondents are concerned, it seems anyone who has a social conscience, believes in equality, decent wages and conditions for workers, or questions the Big End of town is branded "woke". Are they branded "slept" then? The mind boggles.
IAN King, (Short Takes, 2/1), about the meaning of the word "woke" ... I did a three-second search on my Google machine in Urban Dictionary and found plenty of examples; basically Wokers have awakened from a deep sleep and see everything around them in an Alt-Left point of view that other normal people do not see.
