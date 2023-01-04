Newcastle Herald
'Bring my little man back': Father of Gold Coast helicopter crash victim's plea

By Rex Martinich
Updated January 4 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:18pm
The father of a 10-year-old Sydney boy fighting for his life after a deadly helicopter crash on the Gold Coast that killed the child's mother has asked for prayers for his son.

