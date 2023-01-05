Happy new year - the marlin are here.
David Benson headed out wide on January 1 with father-in-law Brett Small aboard Brett's boat Outta Here.
They were accompanied by Warwick "Wazza" Lambert and a few other members of the Small clan, which in game fishing terms is quite large.
Lo and behold, Dave tagged and released a 130kg blue marlin - his second ever - happy new year!
It could have been happier according to father-in-law Brett, who reports they dropped a larger blue on the day.
"Yeah, that fish was a bigger, but you get that. It was beautiful conditions, a crackerjack day perfect for marlin.
"A little bit of chop but not too bad, bit of current and the water was really blue with temp around 24.7 degrees.
"We went 3-2-1 for the day and it was just a great way to bring in the new year with two of my son in laws, a daughter and Wazza aboard."
Brett fishes predominantly for Newcastle Game Fishing Club, but also has membership of Lake Macquarie.
He and his three daughters and now three son-in-laws are all keen and experienced game fishos.
"Dave's just come into the family having married my third daughter and this is his second marlin, so he's getting the hang of it," Brett said.
"My other daughters and son-in-laws all share a passion for marlin fishing, and we're co-owners of the boat."
The Small clan are heading up to Port Macquarie today in readiness for the annual Golden Lure game fishing tournament, which kicks off this weekend and extends into next week.
"We'll have two son in laws, two daughters and the nephew on this trip," Brett said.
"Four days of fishing out of 10 with ladies day thrown in as well so it should be good.
"Conditions are looking very favourable for marlin and we're excited."
Readers may remember Brett and his crew boated the first yellow fin of the season back in August last year, so they have form.
"It's just a joy to target a specific species and get it," Brett said.
"Last Sunday we fished for blue and got blue - for me that's true fishing.
"The blues are the money fish when it comes to the local game fishing tournaments which are coming up next month.
"We'll fish all those and see how we go, but as far as game fishing goes at the moment, it's looking really good."
It's been very blowy this week, but should back off after lunch Saturday and get steadily better Sunday and on into next week.
Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, confirms the blue water scene has come alive.
"Mate there's blacks, blues and stripes about with water temps out wide pushing up over the 24 degree mark.
"Anglers have been getting four and five shots a day - stripes, blacks and blues.
"Fish anywhere from 70kg to 100kg, plus mahi mahi.
"Head out a little past the Shelf and they've been finding small schools of yellowfin up to 20kg.
"The current is on the up further over the edge, but step inside the shelf line and it moderates and the fish are flooding down - particularly juvenile blacks."
Another highlight offshore over new years has been the trag.
"Guys bagging out in under an hour (limit of five per person)," Jason said.
"On top of that, we're seeing bonito which is always another sign the offshore scene is ticking up a few notches.
"It won't be long before we start seeing Mac tuna, frigates and tailor.
"In fact, believe it or not, there's been a sprinkling of tailor in the lake this week."
Beaches are fishing really well for whiting, bream and school mulloway.
"This southerly will muck it up a bit so hug the southern corners for cover.
"Tube worms have been the pick by far over summer.
"Just shows you the necessity for acqua-cutlure. Beach worms coastally have been scarce this year."
Channel wise, it's bream, flathead and whiting, plus plenty of blue swimmer crabs, while inside the lake, quite a few juvenile kings getting around.
"The only thing in short supply are squid but we will watch that in the lead-up to the full moon on the 7th," Jason said.
"Ten days after that we'll have the January prawn run so expect to see the squid numbers to build up, just in time for the Australia Day long weekend."
In the meantime, if Jason was thinking of taking a day off to go fishing, his tip would be what's looming as a windless Monday.
In another good sign for local pelagic fishos, bonito have started to turn up, according to local gun angler Luke Hunter.
"Bonito are one of my favourite bait sources - quick and easy. The warm water have brought them down, along with the marlin and I'm guessing dolphin fish won't be far away either."
Luke has enjoyed success off local reefs this week with good hauls coming off Norah head.
He's also been getting some quality flathead with live squid doing the damage."
If you haven't had a chance yet, check out Luke's latest fishing vid posted on local social media.
Speaking of videos, for a visceral moment of mulloway magic, check out Cor Nepgen's footage of landing a PB jewie (estimated 1.25m) off a local beach on Tuesday night.
Posted on social media, the fish is thick and the smile on Cor's face as he emerges from the water cradling his catch is rapturous.
Not surprising as fishing is something of a spiritual obsession for the local landscape architect, who originally hails from South Africa.
Print space doesn't allow, but for an extended version of the fascinating chat we had about South African surf casting and his approach to fishing in general, go to the online version of this story.
"I have been fishing extremely hard with friends the last couple of weeks," Cor said
"I am from South Africa originally and a big propoent of the South African surf casting style of fishing with it's focus on power, distance and accuracy.
"This style of fishing is taking off around the world, particularly in places like Western Australia.
"One of the keys to the SA surf casting style is the reel, mounted very short down the back of the rod, like where an Alvey reel would be mounted.
"You generally fish with braid to maximise casting distance and accuracy, and the casting style is very powerful."
When Cor targets fishes, he goes all in, not just with technique but also research.
"I'm a bit obsessive you might say," he said. Perhaps a good trait too for an angler who's side hussle is also as a brand ambassador for Assassin Tackle.
"I research behaviour, environment, feeding patterns, aerial topography for habitat, I spend copious amounts of hours finding a spot on a map, I trek out there and do surveillance.
"It's a combination of knowing where you're likely to find big fish and good water, focusing on where opportunities might line up so you increase your odds.
"You search for structures where fish are likely to feed and then cast as accurately as you can with well presented baits.
"We build our baits around what we call 'dingle dangle' baits, designed to look as realistic as possible.
"After you tick all the boxes, you get your bait in the water and then you wait."
On Tuesday night, that wait was approximately five and a half hours.
"We got to the beach, a local Newcastle beach, about 4.30pm and hooked the fish around 10pm.
"Conditions were atrocious with 30km to 40km winds which eventually backed off a bit, but not much.
"You need to trust your process, though, and work your process, also it was the last week of holidays so what else would I want to be doing.
"You tend to get a certain set of conditions that line up for fish, but whether you can land the fish is another question.
"Either way, you will have the opportunity to gain experience."
Faith in his gear was a big part of his success, Cor said.
"My rod, a Horizon Zero Championship Edition 6, is an incredible rod capable of putting a bait out at incredible distance," he said.
"Due to a very big shore dump on the far bank that night, I decided to put a big cast in to get behind the lip.
"The strategy paid off with this absolute tank of a silver grabbing the bait.
"Confidence in my gear made it a very enjoyable fight keeping pressure while allowing the rod to absorb the headshakes."
Cor fishes with circle hooks to get a better hook-up in the mouth and so it doesn't damage the fish's gills.
"They also make for cleaner release, which I always do," he said.
"It's my personal moral and each to their own if it's legal.
"I never keep them, but I love targeting mulloway because the species is almost identical to the fish that we catch back in South Africa.
"Over there they are known as 'kob'. Genetically I understand they are almost identical to the fish caught here and in Japan.
"Fishing like this in the ocean gives me a real spiritual connection, almost to home.
"Although I am no vegetarian by any stretch of the imagination, I try to be conservation-minded .
"I will keep species that I catch that are fast reproducing and mobile, but if it is residential and slow on the reproductive scale, like mulluway, I let them go.
Which gets us back to the video.
Cor's Go Pro died as he brought the fish out of the water, and hence there are no pictures.
But the short video of him emerging from the gloom with this behemoth in his arms attests to the spiritual moment it was for the big marn.
"I always prioritise getting the fish back in the water rather than posing for photos," he said.
"I want to keep fishing for a long time into the future and that's how i'm going about achieving it."
Check out the video - short but sweet.
Randal Mason from Teralba Lakesiders Fishing Club reports Belinda Stobbart landed an 88cm king fish in the lake this week using squid.
"She was out in the lake with her brother Brendan (AKA Lakesiders legend) and they also caught some thumping whiting on live worms on Sunday," Randal said.
Not missing out on the Sunday action, Randal got out early as well, targeting an isolated jetty and in two hours caught 10 fish including bream, flathead, tailor and flounder.
"I left them biting," he said. "But with all the boat traffic on the lake it pays to get out early - you can catch plenty."
