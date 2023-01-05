Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Blue water fishing fires up as a flood of marlin make their way down the coast

January 6 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Dave Benson wins the prize this week for this first blue marlin tagged and released on New Years day near the Carpark.

Happy new year - the marlin are here.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.