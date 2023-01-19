Savings Finder helps NSW seniors with cost of living pressures

Virginia Clarke and her pug Hugo at her Hawks Nest apartment. Picture supplied.

This is branded content for Service NSW.



For retiree Virginia Clarke, needing to pay close attention to her budget, shopping around for the cheapest grocery specials, and being filled with dread about her next electricity bill is a new side to life.

The pressure of the rising cost of living means the avid gardener and knitter, who lives at Hawks Nest on the NSW North Coast with her five-year-old pug Hugo, is finding her pennies are not stretching as far as they used to.

"I'm now extremely conscious of what I spend and I've been budgeting and writing down everything I buy - that was my new year's resolution," said Mrs Clarke.

"And now I look around and wait for the specials at the supermarket, that's something I've never needed to do."

Recently though, Mrs Clarke's budget has been receiving a welcome boost after she took advantage of Savings Finder, a service available through Service NSW that helps people find out what rebates, vouchers and assistance they may be eligible for under the NSW Government's comprehensive cost of living program.

With the help of a Savings Specialist, who assists people to find and claim vouchers and rebates, Mrs Clarke has saved more than $1600 through a range of discounts and support she says she would not have been aware of otherwise.

"It was absolutely amazing," Mrs Clarke said. "For me the big help has particularly been with electricity - I get about $70 off a quarter. Plus there's concessions on car rego, and the $250 regional seniors travel card.

"And one of the surprising things I was made aware of was that if you find yourself in financial difficulty, you can learn how to take out an interest free loan up to $2000 for essential goods and services. Service NSW can give you information for your local No Interest Loan Scheme Provider.



"It's good to know that it is there in case anything drastic happens and you are suddenly short of money, maybe with your car or whitegoods."



Hawks Nest resident Virginia Clarke has been amazed at the savings she was eligible for. Picture supplied

Mrs Clarke said finding out about the NSW Government's FuelCheck app has also been incredibly valuable for reducing the impact of the rising cost of fuel.



"Everyone I've told about FuelCheck has been really interested to find out more. It lets you find where the cheapest petrol is, and so on the days I need petrol I'll use the app to plan my direction to include the best place to fill up," she said.



"I've found petrol up to 20 cents a litre cheaper, and it all adds up quickly. It makes a big difference."



Mrs Clarke is one of 4.48 million people in NSW who have used the Savings Finder tool to save money and ease financial pressure - it's delivered more than $7.2 billion in savings since it launched in July 2018.



The service brings together more than 70 different programs of savings, rebates and vouchers to help reduce expenses including household energy and utilities, transport, and the costs of raising children.



Savings Specialist Lisa said the service included ways for everyone to save, whether they live in the city or in regional New South Wales.



"These vouchers aren't just for people living in Sydney, we have more than 70 ways to save for everyone and for specific regional support," she said.

"So often, people come in and can't believe what financial help is available to them. They're shocked that, on average, customers save $750 per appointment."



Savings Specialist Lisa urges everyone to find out what savings they might be eligible for. Picture supplied.

Lisa said the Savings Finder's mission is to help ease the cost of living pressures for NSW locals as much as possible.



"We're talking about helping with the cost of everyday expenses. Pensioners can apply for concessions on their car rego and driver licences, save money on fuel, cheaper Green Slips, and there is free NRMA roadside assistance for 16-20-year-olds," she said.



"We help customers apply for $250 prepaid cards for regional seniors to ease the cost of travel, and low-income households may be eligible to receive a rebate on their energy bills."



Lisa urged everyone to use the Savings Finder service to discover and apply for savings they may be eligible for.



"We want to help people with their bills and living expenses and encourage all NSW residents to make an appointment with a Savings Specialist if they would like personalised support, or head to the website, to help lift the cost of living pressure," she said.

To access the free Savings Finder service call 13 77 88 to book an appointment to speak to a Savings Specialist over the phone or at a Service NSW centre. Or to see what rebates and vouchers you are eligible for visit the Service NSW website www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/savings-finder.

