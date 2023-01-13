Newcastle Herald
Six influencers talk about what makes Newcastle great

By Lisa Cugnetto
January 14 2023 - 5:00am
Lachlan X Morris on the Booth Street railway bridge in Carrington. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Looking for some new places to explore and fun things to do in and around the city this year? Here, well-known locals Michael Earp (distiller and co-founder of Earp Distillery), Miho Arai (founder and designer of sustainable swimwear label Myriam Swim), Becky Kiil, (founder of Newcastle Afoot), Kiasmin Burrell (Newcastle-based contemporary artist), Lachlan X. Morris (Newcastle-based musician), and Laura Renshaw (Hunter cycling personality) share their favourites.

