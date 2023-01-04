GEORGIE Winchester's father, Michael, has always been good for several words of wisdom to help set his daughter's mind at ease.
One particular lesson resonated most clearly during Winchester's teenage years growing up on the family's cattle farm in Gresford.
"Dad and I were walking up the back paddock and he was giving me some advice on some high school troubles I had," Winchester said.
"He said to me, 'Georgie all our problems are like flies. You have to make friends with the flies because they're always going to be there by your side'.
"It helped me to make peace with my problems, because they're always going to be there."
Last year Michael Winchester - who is a well-known actor having starred in the TV series Prisoner, Sons and Daughters and Brides Of Christ - sold the Gresford property.
"I was upset that we sold the farm and that inspired some thoughts about my time on the farm," Winchester said.
Those thoughts led to Winchester writing her latest single Friends With The Flies, which was released on Wednesday.
Winchester's delicate Australian-accented vocal shines on the melodic folk track, which also features contributions from her Turpentine Babycino bandmates Gabriel Argiris (drums) and Manuel Rohrl (bass).
Friends With The Flies will feature on Winchester's next eight-track album, which she hopes to release later this year.
It'll follow her 2021 three-track EP, Golden Times, and last year's classical instrumental album Piano From Gresford.
Of course Winchester is also busy with her rock four-piece Turpentine Babycino, who've quickly become one of Newcastle's hottest young bands through their debut single Write A Song Sounds Shit.
On Saturday Turpentine Babycino will film the video for their next single Calamity - out January 18 - at a backyard slip'n'slide party.
Turpentine Babycino are then embarking on a lengthy tour in NSW and Queensland, which includes appearances at Safe Sounds Festival at the Cambridge Hotel (January 22), The Rock Show at Merewether's Prince Hotel (January 28), the Lass O'Gowrie (February 17) and Maitland's Grand Junction Hotel (March 5).
Winchester also plans to tour her solo act from Melbourne to Brisbane, and potentially to Perth, this year.
Her next show will be supporting Adam Newling at the Grand Junction Hotel on January 11.
"This year is my year of original music," she said. "Last year I literally played four to five cover shows a week. I smashed it.
"I made lots of money, but I can't really pursue an original music career doing covers. So I'm gonna work really hard on Turpentine and Georgie and get out of Newcastle."
