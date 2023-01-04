JOSH Fuller is getting more confident with his revamped golf swing - and it shows.
Fuller fired a one-under 71 to move to three under and a tie for eighth in the Master of the Amateurs at the Southern Golf Course in Melbourne.
The wind blew hard on Wednesday, but Fuller's game remained solid while other's faltered.
He is five shots behind Japan's Taichiro Ideriha (67,69). Runaway first-round leader John Gough wasn't able to back up his 64, crashing with a 74.
Jye Pickin (Charlestown) added a 71 to his opening 73 to be at even par and jump 13 positions to 28th.
In the women's, Newcastle 16-year-old Ella Scaysbrook is tied for 31st at 10 over after a pair of 78s. Scaysbrook made a great start on Wednesday and was two-under at the turn but lost her way on the back nine.
Fuller, with the input of new coach coach Anthony Summers, remodelled his swing over the winter.
He won the Hunter River District Championships in September and finished top ten at the NSW Country titles in November.
"My natural shot is a draw," said Fuller, who plays out of The Vintage. "I changed coach and he had a different opinion on my swing, which I agreed with. I am gaining confidence with each round. It has been a very solid two days."
Fuller mixed three birdies with two bogeys despite the wind "blowing hard" throughout.
"I just have to keep giving myself looks at birdie," he said. "I didn't have too many good looks. When I did I made them."
READ MORE:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.