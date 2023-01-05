BABE Rainbow happily give off the impression that they lack the ambition to tear themselves away from the surf long enough to bother with the graft of writing songs and operating a touring band.
Despite the lackadaisical appearance the Northern NSW psych-rockers are anything but inactive.
Since forming in 2015 Angus Dowling (vocals), Jack Crowther (guitar), Elliott O'Reilly (bass) and new-ish drummer Miles Myjavaec have set a cracking pace.
They've delivered five full-length albums in the past six years, plus a live album, Levitation Sessions, which was recorded among family and friends on The Music Farm, located in the Byron Bay hinterland.
Album No.5, The Organic Band, dropped in October and further built on their whimsical '60s and '70s brand of psych-rock, while introducing elements of jazz and Latin music to their kaleidoscopic blend.
Tracks like the hypnotic Open Up Your Heart and dreamy groover Naxos were among the strongest material Babe Rainbow has released.
Already Babe Rainbow are preparing to add more colour to their musical palette.
Later this month or in February the band hope to release a six-track EP they recorded in New York during their spring USA tour and completed at The Music Farm at Christmas.
"Everyone is keen on putting out a smaller-sized thing," Dowling says from his home in Lismore Heights, situated well out of reach of the Wilsons River which tragically flooded the town twice in 2022.
"We're just finishing that off and it's sounding sweet as. The best thing is when it's finished we get to start playing it.
"We're one of those bands that plays all our new stuff before we've put it out."
Newcastle fans can expect to be used as guinea pigs - in the best possible way - when Babe Rainbow return to the Cambridge Hotel on January 14 and unveil tracks off their unreleased EP.
"It sounds like a collection of ideas," Dowling says.
"It's definitely more instrumental and longer songs. The jams just seem to feel better longer and more sporadic with the singing and less straight up and down.
"It's hard to know. It'll change a few more times.
"We'll play a few in Newcastle and see how they go down with the Newy crowd."
Babe Rainbow last played at the Cambridge in February 2021 on their Living In The City tour where Dowling discovered he can count two of Newcastle's most famous musical stars - the Silverchair rhythm section of Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou - as fans.
"The backstage is so cool," he says of the Cambridge Hotel. "It's like a cubby house.
"I don't remember it that well, except the Silverchair dudes where there. Not the heavy one [Daniel Johns]."
Babe Rainbow's relative success - which includes regular tours to North America and Europe and a monthly Spotify listener base of 564,000 - began after they were signed to Flightless Records, which was founded by former King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard drummer Eric Moore.
Flightless Records also boasts in-demand punk band Amyl & The Sniffers, The Murlocs, Grace Cummings, Stonefield and Tropical F--kstorm.
Babe Rainbow supported King Gizzard regularly during their formative days, which helped introduce their music to a broader audience.
For their upcoming Newcastle show, Dowling is keen to line-up several Novocastrian acts to pay it forward.
"Unless you've got your best mate's band and you do all the shows together, I love just getting the locals on," he says.
"That's just how it should roll."
Babe Rainbow should be running hot on their summer Australian tour after competing their most successful USA run yet.
The 22-date tour visited Portland, San Francisco, Boston, New York and Austin, before finishing up in Mexico City.
"It was so epic," Dowling says. "It was so good to get back.
"It's so fun to play over there just because there's so many places and so many people.
"You can play every night for six weeks, like we did, in different places. Party crowds. Chill crowds."
There was also an opportunity to return to the music festival Desert Daze in California, which included Aussie acts King Gizzard, Tame Impala and Pond, plus American dream-pop duo Beach House.
Babe Rainbow plan to get back to the USA in 2023, but family duties will also be an immediate concern.
Two new Babe Rainbow babies are expected early this year, taking the band's offspring to five.
But like everything in the Babe Rainbow's world, you don't expect the arrival of new babies will cause too much stress for the band.
"Maybe on the size of the tours [will shorten]," Dowling says. "That's a bit of a careful concern.
"Our families are around here and they're great and help out.
"We only go for two weeks, three at the most. It's hard but you get through it and rip it up."
Babe Rainbow play at the Cambridge Hotel on January 14.
