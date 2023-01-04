Child critical after crash involving alleged drunk driver

Newcastle Herald
Child, 8, critical after crash involving alleged drunk driver on Central Coast

Updated January 5 2023 - 8:08am, first published 7:50am
A driver who allegedly had a blood alcohol reading almost four times the legal limit when she was involved in a crash on the Central Coast that left a child in a critical condition this week will face court in Newcastle on Thursday.

