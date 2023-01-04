Child critical after crash involving alleged drunk driver

A driver who allegedly had a blood alcohol reading almost four times the legal limit when she was involved in a crash on the Central Coast that left a child in a critical condition this week will face court in Newcastle on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Mort Street and George Evans Road at Killarney Vale about 12.45pm on Wednesday after a two-vehicle smash involving a Toyota sedan and a Lexus SUV.
Police said the driver of the sedan - a 42-year-old woman - was treated by paramedics for minor injuries at the scene, while the passenger, an eight-year-old boy, was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the SUV - a 51-year-old woman - allegedly returned a positive result to a roadside breath test.
She was taken to Gosford Police Station, where she allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.197.
The woman was charged with aggravated driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive under the influence, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - driver manner dangerous, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, drive with high range PCA, possess prohibited drug and cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of a motor vehicle.
She was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
Her licence was also immediately suspended.
