Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business
Opinion

How Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation grants are investing in a better life and future for all

By Jennifer Leslie
January 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jennifer Leslie, chair of Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation.

At its latest grant giving ceremony, Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation passed a milestone of $25million in grants since being established in 2003.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.