Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kane hits Palace for a double

Updated January 5 2023 - 10:19am, first published 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane towered over Crystal Palace, scoring twice in his team's 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park. Picture by Zac Goodwin, PA

With two classic centre forward's finishes, Harry Kane showed he is not suffering any lasting effects from his World Cup disappointment with England.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.