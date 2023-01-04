Kane hits Palace for a double

With two classic centre forward's finishes, Harry Kane showed he is not suffering any lasting effects from his World Cup disappointment with England.
It's now three goals in three Premier League games for Tottenham since returning from Qatar after his double in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.
Kane has had to shoulder the burden of missing a late penalty in England's 2-1 loss to France in the quarterfinals on December 10.
Back with Tottenham, he scored in the 2-2 draw with Brentford on the first day of the league's resumption and added two more against Palace - a header at the back post and an emphatic low finish into the bottom corner.
It was a reminder of Kane's opportunism in front of goal and brought some respite for his manager, Antonio Conte, who was pessimistic about his team's top-four chances after a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.
The win over Palace moved fifth-place Tottenham five points clear of sixth-place Liverpool, and two points behind both Newcastle and Manchester United.
