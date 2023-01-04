Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

China allows Australian coal imports to resume

By Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu
Updated January 5 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Utilities and a steelmaker will be able to import Aussie coal, people familiar with the matter say. (Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS)

China's state planner has allowed three central government-backed utilities and its top steelmaker to resume coal imports from Australia, the first such move since Beijing imposed an unofficial ban on coal trade with Canberra in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.