Letters: Finish one job before starting on the next

The Foreshore Park ain't broke, so don't fix it. But instead, with that $12 million, finish the Ocean Baths with proper toilets, hot showers, change-rooms, a restaurant, an outdoor cafe, and gym equipment.
Finish the wasteland between the tram tracks in Scott Street and Hunter Street by installing a watering system that will keep the plants alive.
Install a watering system for the soon to be dead lawns between the Newcastle Beach tunnels; and put toilet facilities at Nobbys.
Or at least put a warning sign at the start of Macquarie Pier saying you have passed the last toilet.
These things really are broke and need fixing.
WELL done to everyone who contributed to New Year's Eve celebrations on the foreshore, from the air show to the council's fireworks display and especially the crowds that were on hand and well behaved.
I know from our perspective it was a record-breaking day/night for us and I must say we had not one incident, which is amazing for a venue on such a big night.
Special thanks to our local police, licensing, Two Ravens security and our amazing staff for hosting a brilliant night.
Also, I was very impressed with the layout and organisation from our council and Mothership events.
Everyone combined to make it a special and incident-free party. Well done.
I SEE that Tennis Australia is the latest sporting organisation to apply pressure to the Victorian government, saying that if a new tennis venue is not constructed there is a possibility that the Australian Open may move to a different location.
In my mind, this is a threat and Tennis Australia should be thoroughly ashamed.
In recent times, the AFL has made similar demands on the Tasmanian government, saying that a new team licence for a Tasmanian side would be considered only if the government was to build a bigger and better stadium than the existing stadiums in Hobart and Launceston.
In my opinion, the existing stadiums are adequate.
The NRL bully-boys are of a similar mind, demanding that the NSW government build new, or upgrade stadiums, threatening to relocate the grand final interstate.
It's all about money-raising for the respective codes.
Who do these people think they are, attempting to hold governments to ransom?
I am a sports lover, but believe that greater emphasis should be put on the grassroots level, where children are encouraged to participate in exercise and team-work.
Playing sport is more important than being a spectator. Forget about the huge stadiums, and instead concentrate on smaller venues for juniors.
REGARDING the editorial ('We need to trust the experts on COVID and visitors from China', Herald, 4/1), I could not disagree more.
We could not trust the experts in January/February 2020 when they allowed people returning from China to enter the country in the first place.
The first thing Australia should do when there is a pandemic overseas is to continue to disallow people from that country to enter Australia. Pandemic Studies 101.
Yet the politically appointed "health experts" (Professor Brendon Murphy and Dr Paul Kelly) supported the guy who paid their wages (then prime minister Scott Morrison) in allowing international flights to bring the virus into Australia.
I will support any independent expert's view on this, but not the view of an "expert" on the government's payroll.
YOU have to ask yourself, is the world going mad?
Complaints from Chinese officials and persistent media coverage here on the Australian government's decision, along with many other countries, to require negative COVID tests from incoming Chinese passengers.
The answer is easy with respect to China. Their Communist leaders are arrogant, hypocritical and down-right bullies because of their size.
If the boot was on the other foot, do you think China would do the same if Australia had rampant, out of control COVID? The answer is a big, big yes.
The Australian opposition however has no excuse. Criticism of the Labor government for their decision purely because they are the opposition is typical of course, but makes them look like complete fools.
Again, put the boot on the other foot and what would the Liberal/Nationals do under these circumstances if they were in government?
I think we all know the answer to that. Is the world going mad I ask? Seems like it.
UNFORTUNATELY for all the victims of PFAS contamination around Williamtown, no acceptable scientific causal link between their various cancers, male infertility, birth defects, etc., is ever likely to be established that will satisfy the federal government.
Claimants will be waiting a long time for adequate compensation, ("Fertility study to look into PFAS 'red zone'", Herald, 4/1).
If some legal basis is accepted in court for reasonable PFAS compensation, then claims will not be expedited, but delayed. Dead people don't mount legal cases, and their surviving relatives have largely lost interest.
Another way to slow the financial cost to the government is to have an official inquiry. Then the goalposts may be shifted, for example, by requiring more burden of proof from litigants.
Over the years, Australia has been a lucrative dumping ground for all manner of industrial and agricultural chemicals that are banned in other nations, from weedicides to food additives.
Is this unsatisfactory situation the result of our attitude, "She'll be right mate", or something more sinister?
NSW and Queensland power stations are likely to receive more than $1.25 billion in compensation from state and federal governments for projected losses incurred under Albanese's national energy plan.
With a projected 40 per cent rise in power bills in 2023, the plan also provides for an additional $1.5 billion in relief for households and small businesses.
All this compensation covers only the next 12 months and will not provide any additional energy into the system. In fact, it will more than likely do the opposite.
Even the most financially illiterate of us realise that spending taxpayers' money, with no likelihood of improving the energy supply situation, is at best a stop-gap strategy while delaying the inevitable power shortages and blackouts.
SHORT TAKES
I THINK John Cooper was being humorous when he wrote about renewable energy supporters using selective statistics as he provided selective statistics, (Short Takes, 3/1). But in claiming that SA's energy price spike was partly due to Victoria being unable to provide "coal-fired electricity", he selectively ignored that well over 30 per cent of that energy comes from renewable sources. But to keep the humour flowing, I remind readers that 37 per cent of statistics are made up on the spot.
I HAVE one wish for 2023: Rob Hirst, the greatest drummer in rock history, to put his hand up and join Dave Grohl for a Foo Fighters tour of Australia. That is what I call rock and roll heaven. C'mon Rob, you're still the fittest rocker on the planet. I loved the Oils gig in Radelaide and it will achieve more in USA-Australian relationships than Mr Rudd. Get down, get it on.
WITH a bang and sparkle, the Name of the Year once more goes to our very own Cracker King, Fortunato Foti. Congratulations Mr Foti, very well deserved. Wink wink.
IAN King, (Short Takes, 2/1), asks for a definition of "woke". It's a good question. I could venture an answer, but apparently I'm woke, so no doubt considered too biased. I imagine those best equipped to provide an answer are those who routinely use the term to describe others. After all, you wouldn't do that unless you knew what it was about others you were wanting to describe by using the term. Would you? As it happens, quite a few of these woke experts are regular correspondents to this page. Over to them.
SURELY "woke" is just the opposite of "slept". As in: "She woke to find the world had changed, but he slept on, oblivious.
PUT me down for a kilo of whatever Steve Barnett is on.
CAPITALISM demands infinite growth in a finite world. Logically, that is impossible. We are the only species on Earth who destroys its own habitat, threatening countless other species with extinction in the process. Capitalism will need to die if humanity is to survive, but no doubt even that'll be subject to a 'cost-benefit analysis' to determine if the economy can afford it. The movie Don't Look Up gave us an accurate opinion of how that would turn out.
MARVYN Smith (Short Takes) says 50 years ago we were warned of climate extremes as a result of global warming. 50 years ago they were warning of another Ice Age. They didn't mention any warming.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.