Newcastle Herald letters: Finish one job before starting on the next

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Friday, January 6, 2023
January 6 2023 - 4:00am
Letters: Finish one job before starting on the next

The Foreshore Park ain't broke, so don't fix it. But instead, with that $12 million, finish the Ocean Baths with proper toilets, hot showers, change-rooms, a restaurant, an outdoor cafe, and gym equipment.

