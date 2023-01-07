Singleton's status as the engine room for NSW has long held firm, and for good reason.
More than 44 per cent of the Hunter's mining economic output (or $11.34 billion) is generated from our local government area, according to Remplan data (2021 Release 3).
As we head towards the March NSW election, Singleton and the Upper Hunter also now appear to hold a trump card in the formation of government, if comments by Labor candidate Peree Watson (Newcastle Herald, January 4, 2023) and the attention during the by-election are any indication.
As the state's third most marginal seat, there's no doubt about the importance of the Upper Hunter to Macquarie Street and the opportunity that presents when advocating to the NSW Government and the opposition on behalf of our community.
Acknowledging the boundary redistribution will no doubt impact campaigning, I maintain that Singleton will continue to be crucially important to the eventual Member for Upper Hunter and any future government, as well as to the economic evolution of the Hunter region.
Singleton will continue to be crucially important to the eventual Member for Upper Hunter and any future government, as well as to the economic evolution of the Hunter region.
This has to be a key issue for the NSW election.
Singleton Council has a strong and structured Advocacy Agenda outlining the needs of our community and the assistance we need from all levels of government.
This is our most important tool when we meet with all the candidates for the Upper Hunter and the leaders of the major parties.
I agree with Labor candidate Peree Watson that the election will be fought on grassroots issues, rather than broader matters such as the operation of the Port of Newcastle and the future of coal.
It must be noted, however, that the future of coal is a grassroots issue for the people of Singleton.
One of the highest priorities in the Singleton Advocacy Agenda is for a commitment to a statutory body to drive a whole-of-region approach to economic evolution - with or without coal.
This statutory body should have appropriate authority and resources to provide the leadership, strategy, policy, governance and accountability to enhance and expand the region's economy.
That said, we have also identified a list of other priorities to drive economic development and liveability in Singleton in the short-term and into the future that require government assistance.
The Singleton bypass is obvious. The council is fully supportive of the project provided the outcome meets the community's needs.
The preferred route has impacts for landowners, including the council with the relocation of the water and sewer depot and we continue to work with the NSW Government on appropriate compensation for this community asset.
At the same time, the council has begun considering the impacts of the bypass when the new road is complete.
We are seeking government funding and assistance to highlight the vibrancy of Singleton's town centre as a destination to attract motorists, as well as enhance George Street, particularly around Burdekin Park, following the removal of heavy traffic.
A permanent increase in passenger train services continues to be high on our agenda as a critical liveability and economic issue for our community, recognising the right level of service optimises Singleton's proximity to Maitland, Newcastle and Sydney.
Our agenda also calls for government assistance for our community to support itself through an economic evolution.
This covers a range of measures, from ongoing resourcing for major events that promote Singleton as a destination and boost the visitor economy, through to the expansion of vocational educational programs in Singleton to enhance employment paths for residents of all ages to progress and switch their careers.
What we need from the NSW Government - both now and after March - is recognition that an economic evolution is happening, and a commitment from all candidates contesting the seat of Upper Hunter to ensuring that it is successful for the people of Singleton and the broader Hunter region now and for generations to come.
The Singleton Advocacy Agenda is available at: singleton.nsw.gov.au/advocacy
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.