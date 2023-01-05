The chance of further storm activity continued Thursday after Rutherford was battered by a short but intense hail fall Wednesday afternoon.
Residents scurried to cover exposed vehicles with blankets and towels as the storm cut a hasty path towards the east and Newcastle. And while the storm passed relatively quickly, heavy rain caused some flash flooding in backyards.
Forecasters warned early in the afternoon that a trough extending across inland parts of the state was meeting a mass of unstable air resulting in cooler conditions and the near certain possibility of rain.
A previous weather warning for the region had been rescinded Thursday morning, however forecasters were expecting a high chance of showers and a possibly severe thunderstorm over Newcastle into the day.
The mercury fell to the low-20s and was expected to linger there until the weekend when tops of 27 degrees return Sunday, before mostly sunny conditions return into next week.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
