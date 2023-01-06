Letters: Extra charge for cab ride just wasn't fare

IT'S almost funny seeing conservatives attempt to define their favourite word, "woke", in these pages (Letters, 4/1). Greg Hunt sums them up with: "when vibes and feelings dominate facts and common sense". This is extreme irony as this definition is nothing more than Greg's "vibes and feelings", what he imagines it means. The factual meaning is easy to find with a simple search - for example, "being aware or well informed in a political or cultural sense". So these people are unaware they are unaware and their 'War on Woke" is in fact a delusional war on awareness. That sounds about right.