Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Letters: Extra charge for cab ride just wasn't fare

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Saturday, January 6, 2023
January 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letters: Extra charge for cab ride just wasn't fare

UP until Monday night, 1/1 at 11.30pm, I had always been a huge supporter of taxis in Newcastle. And I would always get a cab because I thought Uber had done the wrong thing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.