Kate didn't tell Charlie about the new place until it was certain. He'd adapted well to living with his Nan and Pop, but it was cramped sharing the spare bedroom and his grandparents always got a bit disgruntled when he wanted to set up his trains in the loungeroom. It was Kate who had to put up with the quiet but persistent lectures from her parents after he was asleep, telling her what she should do to make a better life for herself and her son.