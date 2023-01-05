The offer had taken Kate by surprise.
She'd been pushing through the last ten minutes of her shift in the restaurant when her manager Linda appeared.
"Kate, I hear you're looking for a place to rent?"
She couldn't believe her luck. She'd been searching for months without success and now Linda was offering her tenancy of a two-bedroom apartment she'd just bought, and it was in a nice suburb not far from the beach.
Apparently, she wanted someone in it she could trust. The rent she was asking was just within reach if she budgeted carefully and did some more shifts.
She and Charlie had been living with her parents since she'd left her partner Grant. Grant made good money as a project manager and Kate's parents still couldn't understand why she had left the father of her child and a good house in Chatswood to live with them in their small bungalow in Waratah.
She couldn't make them see how she'd gradually been losing herself in the labyrinth of Grant's critical scrutiny.
It began just after she told him she was pregnant. The maze of reproval had been constructed subtly at first with hints that she should have been more careful with her contraception but by the end of their five years together she could barely move a muscle or utter a word without coming up against Grant's sneering barbs.
Fortunately, he had found a replacement for her very quickly.
His sleek new girlfriend sat in his shiny sports car when he came to the door to pick up Charlie once a month, and he made it clear to Kate that she was better than her in every way.
His words had lost their power over her now and she was just relieved that he enjoyed his unencumbered life so much that he was happy to let her take responsibility for Charlie.
Kate didn't tell Charlie about the new place until it was certain. He'd adapted well to living with his Nan and Pop, but it was cramped sharing the spare bedroom and his grandparents always got a bit disgruntled when he wanted to set up his trains in the loungeroom. It was Kate who had to put up with the quiet but persistent lectures from her parents after he was asleep, telling her what she should do to make a better life for herself and her son.
Charlie was so excited when he saw their new place and found out that they'd be able to walk to the beach and even more excited when Kate showed him the bedroom that he'd have all to himself.
Charlie spent the whole first day, while Kate was unpacking their small collection of boxes, putting out all his railway track and trains on the floor then arranging all his other toys into a miniature town.
Kate smiled even as she wondered how she'd ever manage to vacuum.
Kate adored having her own space too and especially having no one telling her how and when she should do things.
The apartment had a sizable balcony with a north facing aspect and Kate had gleaned cuttings and seeds from her parents' garden to start her own.
Grant thought gardens were a waste of time and money, so she'd never had one in Sydney. She had covered the tiles with a large mat to make sure everything was kept pristine.
Now, after two years of trial and error and perseverance she had a thriving mixture of edible and decorative potted plants framing the space for her little outdoor table and chairs. It was her special oasis.
She began every day by inspecting and tending each plant in the dawn's gentle light and was always surprised by the small changes she could see if she looked very carefully. Even after a tiring night working at the restaurant, if she sat out there amongst the green fronds her mind changed gears.
Everything slowed down and opened up at the same time.
This afternoon, she and Charlie were out on the balcony potting up a tomato seedling they had found growing on a vacant block. She smiled at his look of concentration as he carefully directed the watering can onto the soil.
The peace was broken by her mobile's familiar ringtone. When she saw it was Linda, she felt herself bracing even before the words "best time to sell" were spoken. Apparently, the suburb was achieving record prices and to assure the best offer stylists would be coming in to do their work in six weeks' time.
She just managed to get through the call before she crumpled, a sob filling her throat. A tide of dark thoughts threatened to follow if she didn't do something to outrun them.
"Hey Charlie, let's go for a walk."
As they rounded the corner near the children's pool, the force of the wind hit them, and Kate noticed the ominous indigo band of cloud approaching. They were both going to get very wet, very soon.
She let Charlie paddle until the first heavy drops fell, then they ran for the cover of the bathing pavilion.
Charlie laughed as she pulled him along behind her, revelling in the adventure of running in the rain. His wet face glistened in the strange orange light as he held it up to the sky.
By the time they found shelter they were both soaked to the skin and the rain was so deafening that Charlie had to grab Kate's sleeve to get her attention.
"Mum, do you think the tomato plant is liking this big drink?"
"Well, it's a very big drink for a small plant Charlie."
Kate wondered if the small seedling was still upright after the deluge, but she knew that even if it wasn't, they could fix it together.
The rain was starting to ease so Kate took Charlie's hand in hers and they headed for home.
