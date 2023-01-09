However, over time, they showed concern when I'd relate stories of the mischief that Billy had talked me into and became quite distressed when I blamed Billy for stealing objects and telling lies. I thought it most unfair when I was the one who was locked in my room and not Billy. And so, before I first went to school, I realised it was best not to mention Billy to anyone. He was my special secret friend that no one else could share. Mum and dad were greatly relieved when they thought their son had returned to normalcy.