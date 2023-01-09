Newcastle Herald
Short Story Competition finalist: Bruce Jones' Billy

By Bruce Jones
January 9 2023 - 3:30pm
Picture by Simone De Peak

Billy followed us again today. I saw him dressed in a Batman costume by the camel enclosure, fixing me with an evil stare as I stood guarding our bags while Susan and the kids were off in the crowd searching for the ice cream van.

